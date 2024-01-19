Battle Over Louie Anderson’s Fortune: Late Comedian’s Sister Ordered to Be Deposed Over Accusations Against His Manager

Louie Anderson’s sister was ordered to appear for a deposition as part of her legal battle over the late comedian’s estate worth an estimated $1 million. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge granted a motion brought by Louie’s ex-manager Ahmos Hassan.

As we previously reported, the entertainer’s sister Lisa Anderson sued Ahmos and Louie’s friend Abraham. She accused the duo of having Louie amend his will while hospitalized — only four days before his death, Lisa asked that the amended will be thrown out and the original will be enforced. Louie’s sister explained the amendment documents Louie signed in the hospital changed the percentage she was to receive from his estate. Louie died on January 21, 2022, at the age of 68.

Lisa said the original will said she was entitled to 100% of Louie’s estate. The amendment paperwork reduced her share to 30% and provided Ahmos and Abraham with the remaining cut. In court documents, Lisa revealed Louie’s trust was worth an estimated $760k. The estate continued to receive residuals owed to Louie for his work in Coming To America, Young Sheldon, Scrubs, Ally McBeal, Touched By An Angel, Grace Under Fire, and countless other projects.

In addition, Louie owned a home in Florida and had another 3 additional bank accounts that held around $125k. Ahmos and Abraham denied the accusations they pressured Louie to change his will while not in the right mind. They claimed the comedian wished to reduce his sister’s cut of his estate NOT them.

Abraham told the court, “Although Louie had hoped his siblings and friends would respect his wishes after he died, he also knew the likelihood that someone would selfishly try to invalidate his wishes. For that exact reason, Louie ensured that both the original and restated Louie Anderson Trust documents, as well as his will, all contained no-contest provisions.” Recently, Ahmos demanded the court force Lisa to show up for a deposition. He claimed Lisa said she was too sick to appear on the dates he requested and failed to provide her availability for the future.

Ahmos asked that Lisa be sanctioned $25k for her “gamesmanship.” In response, Lisa asked the court to deny the motion. Louie’s sister claimed she had eye surgery, contracted COVID and was hospitalized all in a matter of days.

The battle continues.

At a recent hearing, the judge ordered Lisa to appear for a deposition in person in Minneapolis within 30 days of the order. The order read, “The Court finds that [Lisa] has not provided sufficient evidence that she cannot appear for a deposition in person. [Ahmos] contends they are prepared to travel to Minneapolis to conduct the deposition, with any necessary breaks. [Lisa’s] doctor’s notes do not indicate that she is unable to leave her home or that she could not attend a local deposition in person, as opposed to traveling to Los Angeles.” However, the judge denied the request for sanctions.