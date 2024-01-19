Sarah Michelle Gellar Buries the Hatchet With Former 'All My Children' Costar Susan Lucci: Report

Gellar, now 46, was just 16-years-old in 1993 when she was cast to play the long-lost daughter of Lucci's character, Erica Kane, on the hit soap. Apparently, Lucci was just as tough on Gellar as villainous Erica was on her daughter Kendall, spies revealed.

Gellar previously said her interaction with Lucci "was not the... easiest situation on the show."

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star made a point to note, "I'm being polite by not saying what I'd like to say."