Single & Ready To Mingle: Susan Lucci Jumping Back Into Dating Scene Nearly One Year After Husband's Death

Source: Mega
Jan. 30 2023, Published 8:15 p.m. ET

Long-lasting soap queen Susan Lucci has stayed away from the dating scene since her beloved hubby Helmut Huber's March 2022 death — but now spies snitch the 76-year-old daytime diva is finally ready to say yes to love again as the one-year anniversary of flying solo approaches, RadarOnline.com has learned.

"We have been trying to set her up with nice guys for a few months now," one pal spilled. "Finally, Susan said yes. Understandably, she is cautious about being in the public eye. It's not like she wants to be set up with Pete Davidson but at least she's dating again!"

While an insider insisted the widow is still gun-shy, sources tell the All My Children mainstay, who was wed a whopping 53 years, is finding the entire dating scene has changed dramatically from when she was last on the market in the 1960s.

For this reason, Lucci has set strict boundaries when it comes to dating.

"Susan has made it clear: no online dating. She has also ruled out blind dates," dished the insider. She's leaning on her inner circle to hook her up.

"However, if a friend has someone they think she should meet, they can all go out for dinner together and see what happens."

Lucci's husband — who also served as the actress' manager — died peacefully on Long Island, New York, last year. Announcing his passing, the star's rep stated, “Helmut’s passing is a tremendous loss for all who knew and loved him. He was an extraordinary husband, father, grandfather, and friend. The family kindly asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.”

He was 84 years old. While his family did not reveal how he passed away, they did ask that contributions be made to the American Stroke Association in support of stroke awareness and research instead of flowers — indicating that's what happened.

Lucci was Huber's second wife. They had two kids together — Liza Huber and Andreas Huber.

