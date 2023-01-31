Member Of Vladimir Putin’s Youth Army Bludgeoned His Mother To Death With ‘20 Blows To Head’ Using Knife & Hammer
A Russian teen who was said to be part of Vladimir Putin’s youth army used a knife and hammer to beat his own mother to death, RadarOnline.com has learned.
When the body of Yana Parkhomenko, 42, was found, it contained about 20 blows to the head and a stab wound to the neck.
Since this incident took place, the 15-year-old boy called Artyom has been recruited by Putin to his 1.25 million-strong “youth army” in the latest act of desperation by the Russian leader, according to Daily Star.
Artyom is believed to be a student in the Russian city of Volgograd and the youth army has been compared to the infamous Hitler Youth.
According to police, the teen called police to report his mother’s horrific death. At the time, police said the boy claimed he had come home and found his mother dead.
Despite Artyom making that claim, police still took him into custody after they found traces of blood on his clothing.
Artyom would later confess to the murder, stating he committed the murder after staying up all night reading Russian writer Dostoevsky.
According to a friend of Parkhomenko, she was a single mother, a cook who worked in a supermarket and “lived for her son.”
The friend went on to say Parkhomenko “loved her son very much, and often spoke about him.” The kind words continued for Yana, as one of her coworkers said she “was the kindest and most positive [person] in our team…She always said only good things about her son.”
Putin ally Nikolai Patrushev set up the youth army, called Yunarmia, back in 2015.
The youth army’s focus was to bring a “military and patriotic upbringing of young people” and is often considered a throwback to Second World War youth armies that were developed by the Axis powers.
Patrushev also stated the youth army aimed to “combat extremism” and “pro-Western liberal values.”
This story just seems to show even more evidence of the increasingly deranged Kremlin, which includes former Prime Minister Boris Johnson stating Putin threatened to assassinate him with a missile in the weeks leading up to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.