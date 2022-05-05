Susan Lucci Wows On First Outing Since Husband Of 52 Years Helmut Huber Died

The All My Children actress, 75, was all smiles as she briefly greeted fans and signed autographs outside of the hotel where many A-listers stayed ahead of the Met Gala.

It's been a few weeks since Lucci lost her longtime love, who was also her manager. Huber died on March 28 in Long Island, New York. He was 84.

Huber was described as a "family man, he was a loyal friend, and loved them deeply," a spokesperson for Lucci said. "With a roaring sense of humor, larger-than-life personality, and a practical problem-solver, he lived his life to the fullest."