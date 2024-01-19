Trump's Red Hand Explained: Ex-Prez Suffered a Paper Cut, Campaign Insiders Say
Mysterious red marks on Donald Trump's hands set the internet ablaze with wild theories on Wednesday as he waved to the camera when he left his New York residence to head to court where E. Jean Carroll testified in her second federal civil trial against him.
Some speculated the embattled GOP frontrunner had a skin condition or secret ailment, while others thought the blotches were from a curling iron burn or leftover ketchup.
Hours later, however, he surfaced from court with his hand looking normal, which left many scratching their heads. RadarOnline.com has since learned the photo now has a simple explanation.
Sources tied to the Trump campaign have said the marks are from a simple paper cut, and he accidentally spread the blood around his hand, TMZ reported.
Some find the claim hard to believe, although a side-by-side photo captured in the morning and evening shows that the mysterious blotches on his right index finger, thumb, and palm were not visible that night.
Trump has been involved with ongoing legal proceedings after the columnist accused him of sexually assaulting her in a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s.
Trump, who has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, was previously found liable last year for sexually abusing and defaming Carroll in a separate case, and she was awarded $5 million in damages.
The second case focuses on remarks Trump allegedly made about Carroll when she first went public with her claims in 2019 while he was still in office.
On Wednesday, Carroll testified in her damages trial that Trump "shattered her reputation" with his repeated denials and claims that she was lying after she accused him of sexual abuse.
Shawn Crowley, an attorney for Carroll, said on his client's behalf, "He had the biggest microphone on the planet…(and) used it to tear her reputation to shreds," explaining the jury must decide "how much money he (Trump) should pay to get him to stop doing it."
Instead of appearing in court, Trump had flown into Florida to be at his wife Melania's side for her mother's funeral on Thursday.
Trump had earlier paid his respects to his late mother-in-law during a speech Monday night after his victory with the Iowa caucuses.
"I think most importantly, I want to thank my incredible wife, first lady, I'll say former and maybe future, but more important than Melania, I want to thank her incredible, beautiful mother who passed away a few days ago. And she's up there, way up there. She's looking down, and she's so proud of us," Trump said. "And I just want to say to Amalija, you are special, one of the most special people I've ever known. And that was a tough period of time for the family. But she — she's amazing. She was amazing."