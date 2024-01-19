Trump's Red Hand Explained: Ex-Prez Suffered a Paper Cut, Campaign Insiders Say

Hours later, however, he surfaced from court with his hand looking normal, which left many scratching their heads. RadarOnline.com has since learned the photo now has a simple explanation.

Sources tied to the Trump campaign have said the marks are from a simple paper cut, and he accidentally spread the blood around his hand, TMZ reported.

Some find the claim hard to believe, although a side-by-side photo captured in the morning and evening shows that the mysterious blotches on his right index finger, thumb, and palm were not visible that night.