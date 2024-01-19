Dean McDermott Appears to Move In With Girlfriend Lily Calo After Tori Spelling Separation

Dean McDermott appears to be taking the next step in his relationship despite still being married to Tori Spelling.

Dean McDermott appears to be taking the next step in his relationship despite still being married to Tori Spelling , RadarOnline.com has learned. The 57-year-old actor was spotted unloading moving boxes at his girlfriend Lily Calo 's home after revealing he had been living in a sober living facility after announcing his separation from Spelling.

McDermott wore jeans and a checkered button-up with rolled sleeves to show off his tattooed arms as he carried cardboard boxes from his trunk and into her Los Angeles house. Calo, 32, is a senior account executive at Conscious Community Global and was present for her man's apparent move.

McDermott went public with their relationship in October — just months after announcing his separation from Tori.

She slipped into an oversized bomber jacket, black shirt, and jeans while helping McDermott with his stuff. In the photos obtained by Daily Mail , Spelling's ex and his new lady looked to be in a cheerful mood for the active outing. Both smiled as the paparazzi caught what appeared to be the next phase of their romance.

Their romance came four months after the actor posted — and quickly deleted — news about his separation from Spelling.

The pair went public with their relationship in October. McDermott and Calo weren't shy about showcasing their PDA right off the bat. The lovebirds were spotted holding hands and embracing during a trip to a welfare office.

"My worst memory with Tori is that last fight when I was drunk and angry," he told Daily Mail in November. "It was the night that I raged against her and the children and I saw the light, the final flicker of the flame go out in her eyes."

He later opened up about his addiction issues, revealing it was a reason for their marriage issues.

"I posted that because I was at the end of my rope. I didn't know what to do. I had burned everything down yet again," he revealed, adding Spelling was caught off guard by the post. McDermott said when he realized the trauma he caused his family, he removed it — but the damage was already done, and he spiraled.

"I was literally at my wit's end. That night, I was drinking and I was into my pills," he admitted. "After I sent the post, I took some more pills, and I took six or seven Ambien in the hopes that I would not wake up.

"Thank God I did. Thank God I did. Because I would've ruined so many lives if I had died."