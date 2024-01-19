Hugh Hefner's Widow Opens Up About Late Playboy Founder's Opioid Addiction
Hugh Hefner's widow opened up about the late Playboy founder's opioid addiction, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Former Playmate Crystal Hefner, 37, detailed Hugh's addiction to opioids in her new forthcoming memoir, Only Say Good Things.
According to an excerpt from the autobiography, the 37-year-old revealed her late husband kept an "earthquake supply" of the highly addictive prescription drugs in his infamous Playboy Mansion.
Crystal claimed Hugh's addiction was well-known among mansion staff, even though "no one ever talked about it."
At one point, during the height of his addiction, Crystal said staff feared Hugh would die of an overdose.
Crystal, who married Hugh in 2012 and was his third wife, noted that he became addicted to opioids after he was "legitimately" prescribed the drugs to treat back pain.
Following his initial prescription, the widow said doctors seemingly had no issue prescribing Hugh Percocet and even provided prescriptions for a backup stash of pills.
Hugh's third wife said that it wasn't until he became less coherent and noticeably lethargic during routine movie and game nights that she realized he had been abusing his backup stash.
"With so many celebrities dying of overdoses from doctors who gave them endless supplies, people around him got more careful, and the opiates had to be given to him like he used to give us allowance—in controlled doses," Crystal wrote, according to the Sun.
Crystal also noted that Hugh's alleged abuse of opioids was not the first time he had abused prescription drugs.
During the height of Playboy's popularity in the 1970s, Crystal claims Hugh abused the amphetamine Dexedrine, a popular ADHD drug, in order to pull all-nighters to work on the publication.
Crystal said Hugh smoked a pipe for years — an act that became as intertwined with his image as his red silk robe — until he suffered a stroke, which she claimed her late husband referred to as a "stroke of luck" because it led to him kicking the habit.
While Hugh gave up smoking tobacco from his notorious pipe, Crystal claimed he gave her marijuana on the first night they met and had sex at his mansion.
Crystal recalled Hugh pulling a joint out of a black leather pouch and offering it to her, who was 21 years old at the time, as well as three other girls in a bathroom before they engaged in sex.
Crystal said that while she didn't want to smoke because she disliked the way marijuana made her feel, she accepted the joint and faked inhaling. Later, she learned that "passing the pot" was a part of Hugh's alleged ritual with all the women he slept with.