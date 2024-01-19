Hugh Hefner's Widow Opens Up About Late Playboy Founder's Opioid Addiction

According to an excerpt from the autobiography, the 37-year-old revealed her late husband kept an "earthquake supply" of the highly addictive prescription drugs in his infamous Playboy Mansion.

Crystal claimed Hugh's addiction was well-known among mansion staff, even though "no one ever talked about it."

