RHONJ's Teresa Giudice Recalls Cooking for 200 Behind Bars, Making Money From Prison Exit Photos
From being a reality star with an over-the-top lifestyle to an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut, former Housewife Teresa Giudice has experienced both worlds and revealed she still has fond memories from her stint behind bars.
Teresa, who a decade ago pleaded guilty to multiple offenses, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bankruptcy fraud, was released in 2015 after serving 11 months.
"I have to say the food was really good. And I actually cooked there," she shared during an appearance on the "Hollywood Raw podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn."
"I cooked dinner for everyone," Teresa revealed, noting she once made a chicken stir fry and often looked forward to having a banana nut muffin for breakfast.
When asked how many she cooked for during her prison stint, Teresa said, "First it was a camp setting. I think there was maybe 200."
"My roommate was a politician. I was in there with doctors, lawyers. Yeah, I mean, I've met a lot of cool people in there," she added.
Teresa recalled the beautiful scenery and grounds, revealing she tried to look at the bright side like the moments she was able to go outside and get fresh air.
Upon her release, Teresa revealed that she decided to capitalize off her experience. "They wanted the first photo and I did it," she told the podcast hosts. "I was like, if they're going to get it anyway, so I might as well make money off of it."
After she got out, her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, began his 41-month sentence for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud in March 2016 and was released in 2019. He now resides in the Bahamas after being deported in 2019 following his prison stint.
The former couple were accused of exaggerating their income while applying for loans before their reality TV success and hiding earnings in a bankruptcy filing after season 1. Joe also faced additional accusations of failing to file tax returns between 2004 and 2008.
Asked if she has forgiven Joe for helping to land her in jail, Teresa admitted it's been a process, noting the loss of her parents afterwards was absolutely devastating considering she could have had more time with them.
"[My father] cried for a year straight after my mother passed away, and then I had my dad with us for three years, and then he passed away. He was so heartbroken that the love of his life passed away," the former Bravolebrity shared.
Teresa said she felt like it all happened "in order for me to not have been with Joe anymore," which in turn, led her to move on with current husband Louis, whom she called "my soulmate."
Teresa said that not only are she and Joe cordial, but Louis and Joe also get along which is great while she and her ex continue to co-parent. "We don't talk that much because we only talk when I need him," she added. "I need help with this, talk to this one like that. But we don't, I mean, I have to say Louie and him talk more than Joe and I talk."