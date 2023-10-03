The 20 Biggest Reality TV Show Scandals That Were Almost Too Crazy to Be True

Fixer Upper stars Chip and Joanna Gaines are no longer strangers to legal battles as they faced issues several times in the past.

In one incident, Magnolia Realty co-founders John L. Lewis and Richard L. Clark sued the pair and accused Chip of defrauding them. Lewis and Clark said in the $1 million lawsuit that the reality star pressured them into selling their shares for only $2,500 in May 2013.

"At a time when only the defendants knew that 'Fixer Upper' had been fast-tracked for a one-hour premiere on HGTV and was on the verge of radically changing their lives and business enterprises, Chip Gaines conspired to eliminate his business partners — notwithstanding their longstanding friendship — to ensure that he alone would profit from Magnolia Realty's association with 'Fixer Upper,'" the lawsuit read, per USA Today.

After running for five seasons, the couple decided to end the show in April 2018 because of the stress it put on their family.

In February 2020, a judge dismissed the lawsuit and officially sealed the case records. The duo's representative, John Marsicano, told Waco Tribune-Herald they were thankful for the verdict on the "meritless" case.