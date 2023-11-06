WATCH: Teresa Giudice Yelled at by 'RHONJ' Fan in Awkward Showdown at BravoCon
Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Teresa Guidice and Jennifer Aydin were boldly called out during a Q&A session at BravoCon, leading to a heated and awkward exchange with a fan.
RadarOnline.com captured the dramatic showdown that took place inside of the Las Vegas venue during the highly anticipated event this weekend.
"Jennifer, could you crawl up Teresa's a--hole anymore?" one woman asked when given the microphone.
"First of all," Jennifer said while standing up as tensions flared in the room. "Let me enlighten you on what it's like to have a good friend. Sorry you don't have any good friends, but good friends support each other all the time and she supports me too."
She was about to let Teresa take over when the fan walked off. The Bravolebrities stood alongside each other and called out to the woman while attendees tried to get her attention again.
When they did, the fan yelled out, "Teresa, I wasn't talking to you. Sit down."
The crowd erupted in chaos as moderator Michael Rapaport strived to get back on track and Jennifer added, "It's ok! She's a fan. She paid to be here."
Teresa then defended her tight-knit bond with Jennifer and said they will remain close.
"First of all, Jen and I are really good friends. We've never got into a fight," the reality star explained. "She has my back, I have her back. And that's what good friends do. Trust, respect, and honor. That's what she is."
During the panel, the mother of four also addressed her status with estranged brother Joe Gorga. When asked if she felt compelled to bury the hatchet, Teresa got booed after stating, "Listen, my parents are not here anymore. So no."
"First of all, I'm living this journey and I'm all about family and respect and trust. Sorry," she continued. "That chapter is closed with my brother unfortunately. It really is."
Joe's wife, Melissa Gorga, echoed those sentiments while talking about their fractured relationship at BravoCon.
"You know what? It's hard," she said. "But I've come to a point in my life where, you know, you can try, you can try, you can try, but at some point you need to protect your peace and you need to create a boundary and I think that's what I did and that's what we're doing."
Joe, for his part, expressed his hopes for a reconciliation as the divide continues long after Teresa's husband, Luis Ruelas, accused Melissa of cheating on the Bravo star.
"I am a brother, and I am a man, and I really wish that the family would come together. I really do," he shared.
As for whether or not Teresa plans to stick with the RHONJ franchise, she spilled, "I'm not leaving 'til Bravo fires me."