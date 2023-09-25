Real Housewives of New Jersey is down two women. Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral have been suspended from filming the reality show while their physical altercation is being investigated internally by Bravo , RadarOnline.com has confirmed.

"Jennifer pushed Danielle during the argument and Danielle retaliated by crumpling her plastic cup and hurling it towards Jennifer’s face, drawing blood,” an insider shared. However, another insider shared with RadarOnline.com that the blood from Aydin's injury was comparable to the damage a paper cut would give.

The fight allegedly happened at an event thrown by Teresa Giudice on Thursday.

RadarOnline.com has confirmed the duo was suspended and an internal investigation has been launched.

After the fight went viral, both Aydin and Cabral were not allowed to film until Bravo and the production company behind the reality show, Sirens Media completed their investigation, RadarOnline.com was told by sources with direct knowledge on Monday.

The ladies aren't even permitted to film alone in a confessional with producers.