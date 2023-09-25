'RHONJ' Stars Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral Suspended From Filming as Bravo Investigates Physical Altercation
Real Housewives of New Jersey is down two women. Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral have been suspended from filming the reality show while their physical altercation is being investigated internally by Bravo, RadarOnline.com has confirmed.
The fight allegedly happened at an event thrown by Teresa Giudice on Thursday.
"Jennifer pushed Danielle during the argument and Danielle retaliated by crumpling her plastic cup and hurling it towards Jennifer’s face, drawing blood,” an insider shared. However, another insider shared with RadarOnline.com that the blood from Aydin's injury was comparable to the damage a paper cut would give.
After the fight went viral, both Aydin and Cabral were not allowed to film until Bravo and the production company behind the reality show, Sirens Media completed their investigation, RadarOnline.com was told by sources with direct knowledge on Monday.
The ladies aren't even permitted to film alone in a confessional with producers.
Insiders told Page Six that video footage will help determine what happened between Aydin and Cabral. The RHONJ newbie (Cabral) was accused of throwing a plastic cup at Aydin's face or hitting her with it.
Their castmates Giudice, Dolores Catania, and "friends of" Jennifer Fessler and Jackie Goldschneider, the outlet reported on Monday. Giudice's estranged sister-in-law Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, and Rachel Fuda apparently skipped the party.
Page Six also claimed that Aydin's only injury was a scratch, with a source telling the outlet Cabral threw her beverage. The injured RHONJ star did not receive medical attention at the event after the brawl. It appears both women got physical.
“Jennifer only pushed Danielle because Danielle got in her face," the insider shared.
The two have allegedly been at odds while filming the season. Cabral joined the cast in Season 13 and seemed to get along with Aydin just fine.
“They have clashed a lot,” a source shared. “Jennifer has accused Danielle of not donating money during a recent charity event, while Danielle has accused Jennifer of stealing her hairdresser.”
The two have not addressed the altercation or aftermath, but their RHONJ costars were allegedly surprised things got physical.
“Everyone is shocked,” the insider said, adding, “And no one has any idea when Danielle and Jennifer will begin filming again.”
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo, Aydin, and Cabral for comment.
AllAboutTRH broke the news of the fight over the weekend.