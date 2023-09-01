Hugh Hefner’s Girlfriends The Shannon Twins Checking into Rehab to Kick Prescription Drug Addiction
Hugh Hefner’s girlfriends, The Shannon Twins, have decided to check into a rehab facility for a prescription drug problem, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources tell us Karissa and Kristina Shannon have been taking Xanax for years after being prescribed it while living at the Playboy mansion.
At the time, the sisters were dealing with anxiety and depression. We're told the playmates were not aware they could become addicted to the medicine.
Sources tell RadarOnline.com the twins want to have children and the first step is sobriety. We’re told the two still struggle with PTSD and anxiety from their experiences with Hef at the mansion — which they hope to deal with.
Sources claim the two are entering a treatment center in Michigan later on Friday — the same one Eminem checked into years back.
“The twins are getting sober off all medications so that we can have children and move onto their next chapter in life," an insider added. "They still have so many traumas they have to work through and it's hard but right now feels like the right time to deal with it."
The source said the Twins believe "god wants them to take care of their health."
The two, who moved into the Playboy mansion at 18, are now 33.
Once they are released, the Twins plan to launch a new podcast called Shannon Twins Unfiltered. The two plan to talk about all about their time at the mansion — even stuff that was cut out of A&E’s special Secrets of Playboy.
Sources say the duo claim a ton of footage was edited out that they want to bring up on the podcast.
Karissa previously spoke about her time at the mansion. She revealed, “Hef would take six or seven girls to his room around midnight.”
“Hef would be at the center of the bed on his back. He had this big mirror on the ceiling. Afterwards, we were disgusted and would scrub our bodies using hot, hot water and soap until we were red,” she said.