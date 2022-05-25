Hugh Hefner’s Ex-Girlfriends The Shannon Twins & Holly Madison Working On New Project

Hugh Hefner’s ex-girlfriends have come together to work on a new show together after they all spilled the dirty secrets about their time living at the Playboy mansion.

Sources tell Radar, Holly Madison (who lived with Hef from 2001 through 2008) and Karissa and Kristina Shannon (who moved into the mansion in 2008 and stayed for three years) are in talks with a production company for a brand-new reality show with a “few other guests.”