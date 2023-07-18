Playboy Porn Revenge Exposed: 'Girls Next Door' Aired 'My Lady Parts' To Millions Because I Left Hef, Says Holly Madison

Former reality star Holly Madison accused The Girls Next Door producers of airing her "lady parts" to viewers as "revenge porn" for leaving Playboy founder and then-boyfriend Hugh Hefner, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Madison, 43, starred alongside fellow girlfriends Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson on the E! reality series that captivated viewers in the early 2000s.

While audiences tuned in for a behind-the-scenes look at life in the infamous Playboy mansion, Madison claimed her reality wasn't all glitz and grotto parties — and over a decade later, a particular scene continues to haunt her.