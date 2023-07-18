Playboy Porn Revenge Exposed: 'Girls Next Door' Aired 'My Lady Parts' To Millions Because I Left Hef, Says Holly Madison
Former reality star Holly Madison accused The Girls Next Door producers of airing her "lady parts" to viewers as "revenge porn" for leaving Playboy founder and then-boyfriend Hugh Hefner, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Madison, 43, starred alongside fellow girlfriends Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson on the E! reality series that captivated viewers in the early 2000s.
While audiences tuned in for a behind-the-scenes look at life in the infamous Playboy mansion, Madison claimed her reality wasn't all glitz and grotto parties — and over a decade later, a particular scene continues to haunt her.
During a recent interview on Sloan's Let's Get Into It podcast, Madison discussed an episode in which she and fellow girlfriends visited a chocolatier and made edible modes of their bodies as a joke.
"I thought it would be funny if we did our body parts so I did a chocolate mold of my vagina and Bridget did her boobs and Kendra did her butt crack and we thought it was really funny – I still think it's funny," Madison told the podcast host.
When aired, the clip ended up being no laughing matter for Madison.
The former Playmate recalled being horrified by the mold's realistic features, which she said were visible on camera.
"But when that mold came out it was so photorealistic and so detailed that you can see on camera I'm kind of taken aback because it wasn't really what I was expecting," Madison continued.
Madison claimed that she was so "uncomfortable" with the mold that she went to producers with her concerns. The former E! star recalled how the cameras "lingered on it forever."
Despite her wishes, she was mortified to find that the scene — and her uncensored "lady parts" — made the final cut.
"Kendra's butt crack mold was blurred [and] later they show Hef holding up one of those foam hands that people hold up at like sports events…," Madison said of the aired episode. “It was bent so that it was like flipping the bird, and that's blurred out, but like my vagina is fully not blurred out."
Madison noted that the episode coincided with her breakup with Hefner, and he had "final cut over everything" that aired.
"It's interesting because I think the editing of that episode happened after I decided to leave Hef, and I have a suspicion that that was kind of like a revenge thing," Madison continued.
Madison said even the camera angles felt intentional as if the close-up shot was meant to "embarrass her in the worst possible way."
"I'm suspicious it was a hate thing," the ex-Playmate continued, noting she "wouldn't have got into [the Playboy world] if I thought it was as dark as it was going to be."
As for ex-boyfriend Hefner's reaction? Madison claimed, "He loved it. He had final cut over everything that went into the show so he was never at risk for being embarrassed."