When Art Imitates Life! Selma Blair Reunites With 'Cruel Intentions' Costars As She Fights Ex In Court

According to court documents obtained by Radar last month, the After We Collided star hired powerhouse attorney Blair Berk to file for a restraining order against Carlson following his arrest for domestic violence.

Blair described one incident that allegedly took place on February 22, during which time she was "heavily medicated" on drugs that treat her Multiple Sclerosis. She claims Carlson allegedly called her a "cripple" and attacked her, leading to a 911 call and his arrest.

On the other hand, Carlson said he was the victim. "Selma's behavior is growing increasingly erratic, out of control and I am terrified over what she will do to me without protection from the Court," he argued in a court declaration, also pleading for protection for himself and his 12-year-old daughter.

A judge has since signed off on a temporary protective order for both Blair and Carlson.