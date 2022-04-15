When Art Imitates Life! Selma Blair Reunites With 'Cruel Intentions' Costars As She Fights Ex In Court
Selma Blair reunited with her Cruel Intentions costars for a fun evening of "art and surprises" amid ongoing court drama with her ex-boyfriend Ronald Carlson.
On Thursday, birthday girl Sarah Michelle Gellar, 45, shared photos from their impromptu visit to Jeffrey Deitch's trendy art gallery in Los Angeles.
Gellar and Blair, 49, were all smiles alongside Ryan Phillippe. Plus, the movie's director and producer were also there for the momentous occasion, posing for a few quick photos with the cast.
"What a special day. Thank you @wkndpartyupdate and @jeffreydeitchgallery (and of course @selmablair @ryanphillippe @rogerkumble @nhmoritz," Gellar captioned a series of photos showing them viewing various pieces painted by artist Sam McKinness that are inspired by the 1999 film.
One of which shows Phillippe getting out of the pool in the buff while the other illustrates the iconic kissing scene between Gellar and Blair's characters.
Blair gushed over her longtime friend and costar in a sweet birthday tribute, writing, "I love you forever and have since we met. Only you would gift me a beautiful @melindamaria_jewelry yellow stone ring on YOUR birthday. My gosh, you are perfect!"
The fun time out appeared to be a breath of fresh air for the Ordinary World actress, who is currently embroiled in a contentious court battle with her ex.
According to court documents obtained by Radar last month, the After We Collided star hired powerhouse attorney Blair Berk to file for a restraining order against Carlson following his arrest for domestic violence.
Blair described one incident that allegedly took place on February 22, during which time she was "heavily medicated" on drugs that treat her Multiple Sclerosis. She claims Carlson allegedly called her a "cripple" and attacked her, leading to a 911 call and his arrest.
On the other hand, Carlson said he was the victim. "Selma's behavior is growing increasingly erratic, out of control and I am terrified over what she will do to me without protection from the Court," he argued in a court declaration, also pleading for protection for himself and his 12-year-old daughter.
A judge has since signed off on a temporary protective order for both Blair and Carlson.