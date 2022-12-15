‘Extremely Toxic Male Set’: Sarah Michelle Gellar Calls Out ‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ Director Joss Whedon

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar did not hold back when asked about her time on the set of Buffy the Vampire Slayer. The former television vampire hunter called out the show's director, Joss Whedon, and the "extremely toxic male set" that was fostered under his watch, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Gellar, 45, shared how the environment shaped her outlook on the industry on Wednesday at the Power of Storytelling: Producers Roundtable session for TheWrap's Power of Women Summit in Los Angeles.

The veteran actress' comments come amid a string of allegations against Whedon, 58, for inappropriate behavior on set.