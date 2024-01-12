'Cant Have That Thin of Skin': Newsmax's Eric Bolling Accuses Nikki Haley of Refusing to Come on His Show After Criticism

Newsmax host Eric Bolling claimed that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has refused to return to his show due to his vocal disapproval of her controversial social media proposal.

"I'll be honest with you. Nikki Haley, she's been on the show, she was my governor for a long time — she won't come back."

"She won't come back because I called her out on a harebrained idea that she had about making anything you post on the internet somehow be tied to your identification," Bolling theorized on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned.