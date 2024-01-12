'Cant Have That Thin of Skin': Newsmax's Eric Bolling Accuses Nikki Haley of Refusing to Come on His Show After Criticism
Newsmax host Eric Bolling claimed that Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley has refused to return to his show due to his vocal disapproval of her controversial social media proposal.
"I'll be honest with you. Nikki Haley, she's been on the show, she was my governor for a long time — she won't come back."
"She won't come back because I called her out on a harebrained idea that she had about making anything you post on the internet somehow be tied to your identification," Bolling theorized on Thursday, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Bolling believed his criticism upset Haley after she suggested all users be made to verify their IDs online weeks ago in November, claiming they pose a national security threat.
"I thought it was insane, I'm a libertarian, I hated it. I mentioned it, she wouldn't even give us someone like yourself who represents the Haley campaign to have a conversation," he continued while chatting with Ron DeSantis' deputy campaign manager David Polyansky.
Haley's GOP rival Vivek Ramaswamy, for one, condemned the 2024 hopeful for openly pushing "the government to use private tech companies to censor speech," calling it a "flagrant violation of the Constitution."
"Any politician who thinks it's OK for the government to use the private sector as its censorship bureau shouldn't be allowed anywhere near the White House," the biotech entrepreneur doubled down.
Other opposers said that Haley was taking a page from the Chinese Communist Party, with many arguing that free speech includes anonymous speech.
"You're gonna get some civility when people know their name is next to what they say, and they know their pastor and their family member's gonna see it. It's gonna help our kids and it's gonna help our country," Haley said about why she feels the change is vital.
After facing backlash, the former governor of South Carolina clarified that she was focused on foreign-based accounts.
"I don't mind anonymous American people having free speech; what I don't like is anonymous Russians and Chinese and Iranians having free speech," she said on CNBC.
Bolling accused Haley of ghosting his show due to his own response, claiming that is ridiculous for someone who is trying to become commander-in-chief of the United States.
"You can't have that thin of a skin and expect to be the president of the free world, literally," he reasoned.