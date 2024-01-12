Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Thomas Ravenel

'Southern Charm' Alum Thomas Ravenel Hits Back at Olivia Flowers' Hookup Confession

thomas ravenel olivia flowers
Source: MEGA; Bravo

Thomas Ravenel isn't happy that his personal life is still the topic of conversation with his former Southern Charm costars.

By:

Jan. 12 2024, Published 5:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Thomas Ravenel isn't happy that his personal life is still the topic of conversation with his former Southern Charm costars, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ex-South Carolina State Treasurer-turned-reality star, 61, spoke out after Taylor Ann Green outed his hookup with her former best friend Olivia Flowers at the Bravo reunion, and he wants to clear something up.

Article continues below advertisement
thomas ravenel slams ex kathryn dennis worst person world
Source: MEGA

Thomas admitted to the hookup — but insisted Olivia was 24, not 20, when the encounter happened.

“I was in Atlanta the weekend of January 14, 2017, for my nephew’s wedding. Olivia was living in Atlanta at the time pursing [sic] her acting career. She was 24 years old (at the time) NOT 20, like she claimed on the reunion," Thomas told All About The Tea on Friday.

Thomas — who shares two children with ex-Southern Charmer Kathryn Dennis — took issue with his sex life being splashed through the tabloids all these years later, seemingly pointing his anger at Olivia.

Article continues below advertisement

“I will say, she conducted herself as a classy lady that night," he said of Flowers. "I would have never acknowledged having sex with her until they brought me up at the reunion.”

Here's where the issue lies — Olivia and Taylor are feuding over resident pot-stirrer Austen Kroll. Olivia and Austen were in an on-again, off-again relationship when her best friend shared a kiss with him and then lied about it.

auston kroll taylor green
Source: Bravo

Taylor hooked up with Austen when he was involved in an on-again, off-again romance with her best friend Olivia.

Article continues below advertisement

It gets even more complicated as Taylor had a serious relationship with Shep Rose, one of Austen's closest pals, before their secret smooch. Olivia believes Taylor and Austen engaged in more than a kiss and cut Green off. Their feud bubbled over at the Season 9 reunion when Taylor disclosed Olivia's hush-hush hookup with Ravenel.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

"Forgive as you would want to be forgiven,” Taylor warned, provoking Olivia to respond, “Go ahead and say it. I already see what you’re trying to do. You’ve been hanging this over my head. I wanna see it. Say it. Say it.”

After being pushed by castmates and Andy Cohen, Taylor spilled the beans.

“The whole Thomas situation,” she said.

MORE ON:
Thomas Ravenel
Article continues below advertisement
olivia flowers reunion
Source: Bravo

Olivia said their situation was different because she didn't know Kathryn Dennis then.

When Cohen asked if it was Dennis' Thomas, Olivia shamefully admitted the truth.

“Yeah,” Olivia replied. “I was fresh out of college, 20 years old, dumb drunken night, one time, had a hookup with T-Rav, and I wanted to take to my grave. Who wouldn’t?”

Article continues below advertisement

She claimed the situation was different as she didn't know Kathryn when it happened, but Taylor didn't see it that way.

“I mean, same situation,” she argued. “Kathryn is a friend and confidant and you lied about it, so why didn’t you go to Kathryn and say I’m sorry?”

taylor green
Source: Bravo

Part two of the Season 9 reunion airs on Bravo Thursday.

Article continues below advertisement

When Olivia clapped back by saying she didn't meet Kathryn until after the encounter, Taylor replied, “You told me it was five years ago after baby number two." FYI — Kathryn and Thomas' kids are 9 and 7.

Olivia then claimed Taylor had been "chomping at the bit to use it against me," stating, "Not only have you proven yourself to be a s--- friend, you’re a s--- human, too.”

Part two of the Season 9 reunion airs on Bravo Thursday.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.