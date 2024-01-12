'Southern Charm' Alum Thomas Ravenel Hits Back at Olivia Flowers' Hookup Confession
Thomas Ravenel isn't happy that his personal life is still the topic of conversation with his former Southern Charm costars, RadarOnline.com has learned. The ex-South Carolina State Treasurer-turned-reality star, 61, spoke out after Taylor Ann Green outed his hookup with her former best friend Olivia Flowers at the Bravo reunion, and he wants to clear something up.
“I was in Atlanta the weekend of January 14, 2017, for my nephew’s wedding. Olivia was living in Atlanta at the time pursing [sic] her acting career. She was 24 years old (at the time) NOT 20, like she claimed on the reunion," Thomas told All About The Tea on Friday.
Thomas — who shares two children with ex-Southern Charmer Kathryn Dennis — took issue with his sex life being splashed through the tabloids all these years later, seemingly pointing his anger at Olivia.
“I will say, she conducted herself as a classy lady that night," he said of Flowers. "I would have never acknowledged having sex with her until they brought me up at the reunion.”
Here's where the issue lies — Olivia and Taylor are feuding over resident pot-stirrer Austen Kroll. Olivia and Austen were in an on-again, off-again relationship when her best friend shared a kiss with him and then lied about it.
It gets even more complicated as Taylor had a serious relationship with Shep Rose, one of Austen's closest pals, before their secret smooch. Olivia believes Taylor and Austen engaged in more than a kiss and cut Green off. Their feud bubbled over at the Season 9 reunion when Taylor disclosed Olivia's hush-hush hookup with Ravenel.
"Forgive as you would want to be forgiven,” Taylor warned, provoking Olivia to respond, “Go ahead and say it. I already see what you’re trying to do. You’ve been hanging this over my head. I wanna see it. Say it. Say it.”
After being pushed by castmates and Andy Cohen, Taylor spilled the beans.
“The whole Thomas situation,” she said.
When Cohen asked if it was Dennis' Thomas, Olivia shamefully admitted the truth.
“Yeah,” Olivia replied. “I was fresh out of college, 20 years old, dumb drunken night, one time, had a hookup with T-Rav, and I wanted to take to my grave. Who wouldn’t?”
She claimed the situation was different as she didn't know Kathryn when it happened, but Taylor didn't see it that way.
“I mean, same situation,” she argued. “Kathryn is a friend and confidant and you lied about it, so why didn’t you go to Kathryn and say I’m sorry?”
When Olivia clapped back by saying she didn't meet Kathryn until after the encounter, Taylor replied, “You told me it was five years ago after baby number two." FYI — Kathryn and Thomas' kids are 9 and 7.
Olivia then claimed Taylor had been "chomping at the bit to use it against me," stating, "Not only have you proven yourself to be a s--- friend, you’re a s--- human, too.”
Part two of the Season 9 reunion airs on Bravo Thursday.