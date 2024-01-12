'Southern Charm' Alum Thomas Ravenel Hits Back at Olivia Flowers' Hookup Confession

“I was in Atlanta the weekend of January 14, 2017, for my nephew’s wedding. Olivia was living in Atlanta at the time pursing [sic] her acting career. She was 24 years old (at the time) NOT 20, like she claimed on the reunion," Thomas told All About The Tea on Friday.

Thomas — who shares two children with ex-Southern Charmer Kathryn Dennis — took issue with his sex life being splashed through the tabloids all these years later, seemingly pointing his anger at Olivia.