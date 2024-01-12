'Supports Another War': Matt Gaetz Trashes Sen. Lindsey Graham After Yemen Bombing
Rep. Matt Gaetz scoffed at Sen. Lindsey Graham's support of the Biden administration's decision to bomb Yemen amid growing conflict in the Middle East, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Gaetz spoke out on Thursday after Biden announced the joint U.S.-U.K. airstrikes on Houthi rebels were to send a clear message that the "United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world's most critical commercial routes," garnering a response from Graham via X, formerly Twitter.
The turmoil reached a boiling point after Houthis threatened to continue attacking ships they believe are en route to Israel in retaliation for its war against Palestinian militant group Hamas.
Biden's decision to escalate a conflict in the Middle East without approval from Congress first has been met with criticism and support from lawmakers.
"It's long past time to let Iran know that we will hold them accountable for the actions of their proxies — in this case, the Houthi rebels," Graham declared in response to Biden's statement. "The only language radical Islamic groups understand is force."
Graham, who is an outspoken critic of Biden, said the deterrence policy has been an utter failure and using military power is the only way to stop Iran and their proxies. It was a response that Gaetz deemed to be predictable.
"Breaking News: Lindsey Graham supports another war in the Middle East," he tweeted.
Graham previously offered his advice to the Biden administration during an appearance on Meet the Press. "If you really want to hurt Iran long term, don't let them get away with destroying efforts to reconcile between Israel and Saudi Arabia," Graham suggested.
"I can tell you, Saudi Arabia and other Arab countries cannot normalize with Israel if they are having been seen as throwing the Palestinians under the bus," the senator said amid the Hamas-Israel war. "We have two choices: Continue the death spiral or use Oct. 7 as a catalyst for change."
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was among the Biden critics who slammed the commander-in-chief for supporting conflict in Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and now the Middle East. "All with a wide open border, millions invading, and millions of got aways?! This is insanely out of control!"