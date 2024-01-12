'Supports Another War': Matt Gaetz Trashes Sen. Lindsey Graham After Yemen Bombing

Rep. Matt Gaetz scoffed at Sen. Lindsey Graham's support of the Biden administration's decision to bomb Yemen amid growing conflict in the Middle East, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Gaetz spoke out on Thursday after Biden announced the joint U.S.-U.K. airstrikes on Houthi rebels were to send a clear message that the "United States and our partners will not tolerate attacks on our personnel or allow hostile actors to imperil freedom of navigation in one of the world's most critical commercial routes," garnering a response from Graham via X, formerly Twitter.