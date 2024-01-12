Chris Cuomo Accused of Sending Inappropriate Message to Former CNN Colleague Angela Rye

Rye detailed the alleged incident and aftermath in a recent episode of her podcast, Native Land Pod, with former MSNBC talent Tiffany Cross and Democrat politician Andrew Gillum. Rye branded the ordeal "one of the most embarrassing, humiliating experiences I had."

"My story is one that I never thought I’d tell and sits at the intersection, frankly, of power and harassment," the podcast host said.

Rye claimed the then-CNN talent sent her inappropriate messages after she posted a bikini picture on Instagram on New Year's Day in 2021.