BREAKING NEWS
Chris Cuomo Accused of Sending Inappropriate Message to Former CNN Colleague Angela Rye

chris cuomo accused sending inappropriate messages cnn collegue pp
Source: MEGA

Former CNN contributor Angela Rye accused Chris Cuomo of inappropriate behavior that she believes led to her contract not being renewed.

By:

Jan. 12 2024, Published 4:38 p.m. ET

Ousted CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has been accused of sending explicit text messages to former contributor Angela Rye, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Rye has now claimed that Cuomo's messages contributed to the network not reviewing her contract.

chris cuomo jim jordan hunter biden testify publicly clown
Source: MEGA

Cuomo is accused of sending an inappropriate text message to former CNN colleague Rye.

Rye detailed the alleged incident and aftermath in a recent episode of her podcast, Native Land Pod, with former MSNBC talent Tiffany Cross and Democrat politician Andrew Gillum. Rye branded the ordeal "one of the most embarrassing, humiliating experiences I had."

"My story is one that I never thought I’d tell and sits at the intersection, frankly, of power and harassment," the podcast host said.

Rye claimed the then-CNN talent sent her inappropriate messages after she posted a bikini picture on Instagram on New Year's Day in 2021.

angela rye megajpg
Source: MEGA

Rye alleges Cuomo sent a screenshot of a picture she posted on Instagram wearing a bikini along with a lewd message on New Year's Day 2021.

Rye alleged that Cuomo took a screenshot of her post, in which she donned a gold sequin bikini, and sent it to her along with the message, "Happy New Year, tinsel crotch."

She recalled feeling "stunned" and noted how she "read and reread the message dozens of times, trying to understand if I somehow brought this on myself."

chris cuomo
Source: MEGA

Rye claims weeks after Cuomo's message she was informed that her contract at CNN would not be renewed.

MORE ON:
Chris Cuomo

"I felt like the safest place I had on a show on CNN had been compromised," Rye added.

Despite Cuomo allegedly sending follow-up text messages asking to call and talk about work, the podcast host said she did not respond to the anchor for two days, citing fear that she would "[risk] everything" by calling out the alleged inappropriate behavior. Ultimately, she did not bring the alleged incident to the network's attention.

"I cannot begin to tell you how much I felt, like, even now feel, like a coward," Rye told Cross and Gillum.

angela rye mega
Source: MEGA

Rye expressed guilt for not bringing the incident to the network's attention.

Rye had worked as a paid contributor for CNN for six years when she learned on January 21, 2021, that her contract would not be renewed, which she believed was a result of the alleged Cuomo messages. In 2023, Rye revealed that she received a text message from an unknown number.

"Chris, you texted me from a new number last year asking if I’m mad at you. I was, but I was really mad at myself. I was mad at myself for not saying anything sooner, because I was lacking courage and preferring my financial wellbeing over my mental health," Rye recalled.

Cuomo was infamously fired from his post at CNN in December 2021 for attempting to help cover up his brother, then-Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo, allegations of sexual misconduct and bullying. Andrew eventually resigned from office.

Cuomo now works as an anchor for NewsNation.

