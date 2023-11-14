Chris Cuomo and Vivek Ramaswamy Exchange Insults in Heated On-air Argument: 'Of Course I Covered For My Brother'

Cuomo began the interview with a fiery question, which set the tone for the interview, "Ramaswamy, why do you keep going at Nikki Haley?"

"Chris, I don’t know what you’ve been smoking, man. You and the rest of the mainstream media, it’s laughable. Nikki Haley’s been going after me the whole campaign," Ramaswamy shot back.

Ramaswamy continued to bash Haley and the mainstream media. The guest said he "realizes they have a puppet they want to put up," adding, "I'm not playing that game."