Chris Cuomo and Vivek Ramaswamy Exchange Insults in Heated On-air Argument: 'Of Course I Covered For My Brother'
NewsNation's Chris Cuomo and Republican candidate Vivek Ramaswamy got into a heated fight on-air Monday night, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Tensions flared right out of the gate as the controversial GOP candidate confronted Cuomo about his involvement in covering up sexual harassment allegations surrounding his brother, former disgraced governor Andrew Cuomo.
Cuomo began the interview with a fiery question, which set the tone for the interview, "Ramaswamy, why do you keep going at Nikki Haley?"
"Chris, I don’t know what you’ve been smoking, man. You and the rest of the mainstream media, it’s laughable. Nikki Haley’s been going after me the whole campaign," Ramaswamy shot back.
Ramaswamy continued to bash Haley and the mainstream media. The guest said he "realizes they have a puppet they want to put up," adding, "I'm not playing that game."
Clearly annoyed, Cuomo defended mainstream media and reminded the GOP candidate that Haley hasn't even been on his show, "I'm not playing a game."
"You’re part of the mainstream media despite pretending that you’re not," Ramaswamy argued, to which Cuomo interjected, "Oh, I am part of the mainstream media."
"Look the audience in the eye and tell them how you covered for your brother," Ramaswamy snapped.
"You don’t want to take care of your family, that’s fine," Cuomo replied while Ramaswamy continued to ramble. "Of course I covered for my brother. Of course I help my brother. Or course I do."
"And you know what? That’s been journalistic standards that have now been failed, not just by you, but by every member of the broken political media," Ramaswamy fired back.
"Everyone in the media is responsible for covering for my brother?" Cuomo mocked. "See what I'm saying? You miss the target by going too broad."
The heated conversation continued with Ramaswamy spouting off conspiracy theories like the "origins of COVID" and the MAGA talking point of what about "Hunter Biden's laptop."
After arguing the relevancy of the topics, Cuomo told his guest, "You can talk a lot and yet not say anything."
"You would know a lot about that, Chris," the Republican candidate quipped back.
"Nikki Haley keeps kicking your a-- in these debates," Cuomo replied, to which Ramaswamy declared, "According to the left-wing media. Chris, give me a freaking break."
Cuomo was infamously fired from CNN in December 2021 after it was revealed that he helped his brother, then governor of New York, cover up sexual harassment allegations.