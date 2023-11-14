Your tip
DJ Paul Oakenfold's Lawyers Drop Him in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

DJ Paul Oakenfold's Lawyers Drop Him in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit
Source: MEGA

DJ Paul Oakenfold's attorneys have asked to be relieved as counsel due to a disintegration of the "attorney-client relationship."

By:

Nov. 14 2023, Published 2:05 p.m. ET

DJ Paul Oakenfold and his legal team are going their separate ways due to a "breakdown" in communication, RadarOnline.com has learned after the record producer-remixer demanded the sexual harassment lawsuit brought forth by his ex-personal assistant be tossed.

William J. Briggs, II, and Christina M. Nordsten have asked to be relieved as counsel due to a disintegration of the "attorney-client relationship," according to court docs obtained by this site.

dj paul oakenfold lawyers drop him in sexual harassment lawsuit
Source: Dafydd Owen/RETNA/Photoshot/Newscom/The Mega Agency

William J. Briggs, II, and Christina M. Nordsten have asked to be relieved as counsel.

It was noted that Oakenfold had been served with copies of the motion papers with this declaration on November 10 and that it had been confirmed within the past 30 days "by conversation" that his address is current.

This development in the case comes months after Oakenfold's former employee, 24, filed a workplace violation lawsuit under the name Jane Doe, claiming that she was "subjected to sexual harassment" throughout her tenure and "very shortly after starting work" in October 2022.

dj paul oakenfold lawyers drop him in sexual harassment lawsuit
Source: Dafydd Owen/RETNA/Photoshot/Newscom/The Mega Agency

It was noted that Oakenfold had been served with copies of the motion papers with this declaration on November 10.

The plaintiff said she was hired as a personal assistant for $20/an hour.

"On four separate occasions, each on different dates, while Oakenfold had Plaintiff alone at his house, Oakenfold touched his genitals and then masturbated in front of Plaintiff when Oakenfold was aware that Plaintiff could not escape," she alleged, claiming each went for longer periods of time.

MORE ON:
court
dj paul oakenfold lawyers drop him in sexual harassment lawsuit
Source: MEGA

The record producer-remixer previously demanded the sexual harassment lawsuit brought forth by his ex-personal assistant be tossed.

Doe said she complained about the behavior and most certainly did not approve, but was later terminated. She is seeking damages from the defendants, which include two companies run by CEO Paul Stepanek, New Frequency Management and Stepanek Management, Oakenfold, and various "John Does," in excess of $25k as a result.

Oakenfold publicly denounced the claims via social media, stating that he categorically denies "any and all claims of improper conduct" and always acted with the utmost professionalism.

dj paul oakenfold lawyers drop him in sexual harassment lawsuit
Source: Dafydd Owen/RETNA/Photoshot/Newscom/The Mega Agency

Oakenfold publicly denounced the claims via social media, stating that he categorically denies "any and all claims of improper conduct."

He later denied officially in a legal filing and argued that Doe "has not been damaged" nor suffered any injuries under his employment.

"Plaintiff's Complaint is barred, in whole or in part, because Plaintiff was never subject to sexual or other unlawful discrimination by Defendant and/or at any business establishment owned or operated by Defendant or by any business establishment related, associated, or affiliated with Defendant," his filing read.

Oakenfold asked for Doe to cover his legal fees and for the suit to be tossed.

