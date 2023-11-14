DJ Paul Oakenfold's Lawyers Drop Him in Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

DJ Paul Oakenfold and his legal team are going their separate ways due to a "breakdown" in communication, RadarOnline.com has learned after the record producer-remixer demanded the sexual harassment lawsuit brought forth by his ex-personal assistant be tossed.

William J. Briggs, II, and Christina M. Nordsten have asked to be relieved as counsel due to a disintegration of the "attorney-client relationship," according to court docs obtained by this site.