DJ Paul Oakenfold Demands Ex-personal Assistant's Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Be Tossed, Denies Causing Any Injuries By: Ryan Naumann Aug. 1 2023, Published 10:45 a.m. ET

DJ Paul Oakenfold has fired back at his ex-assistant’s lawsuit accusing him of sexual harassment, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the entertainer has asked a Los Angeles Superior Court judge to toss the claims brought by his former employee.

Earlier this year, the lawsuit was brought by the employee using the pseudonym, Jane Doe. The now 24-year-old woman said she started working for Oakenfold in October 2022. She was hired as a personal assistant and paid $20 per hour.

“Throughout Plaintiff’s tenure with Defendants, and very shortly after starting work for Defendants, Plaintiff was subjected to sexual harassment by Oakenfold,” the suit alleged. In the suit, she claimed, “On four separate occasions, each on different dates, while Oakenfold had Plaintiff alone at his house, Oakenfold touched his genitals and then masturbated in front of Plaintiff when Oakenfold was aware that Plaintiff could not escape.”

She claimed, “On each separate date of masturbation, Oakenfold masturbated for longer periods of time. Oakenfold masturbated in the aforementioned fashion—and physically near to Plaintiff—on the first day Plaintiff was assigned to Oakenfold.”

“On or about November 18, 2022, the last day Oakenfold masturbated in Plaintiff’s immediate presence, Oakenfold performed this act four separate times,” the suit alleged. Doe said she in no way consented to the actions. She claimed to have complained about the behavior but was later terminated. She sued seeking in excess of $25k in damages.

Immediately after the lawsuit was filed, Oakenfold denied the allegations in a social media post. He wrote, “Let me be absolutely clear: I categorically deny any and all claims of improper conduct. Respect, integrity, and consent are values I hold dear, and I have always treated everyone with the utmost professionalism." Now, Oakenfold has filed his official response in court. He denied all allegations of wrongdoing.

Further, he said Doe “has not been damaged” by any of his actions. In addition, he argued she suffered no injuries. “Plaintiff’s Complaint is barred, in whole or in part, because Plaintiff was never subject to sexual or other unlawful discrimination by Defendant and/or at any business establishment owned or operated by Defendant or by any business establishment related, associated, or affiliated with Defendant,” his response argued. Oakenfold has demanded the entire suit be thrown out and Doe covers his legal fees.