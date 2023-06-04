DJ Paul Oakenfold Masturbated in Front of His Personal Assistant Four Times in a Single Day, New Lawsuit Claims
Famous DJ and movie composer Paul Oakenfold is accused of repeatedly touching himself in front of a former personal assistant, RadarOnline.com has learned.
24-year-old Jane Roe filed a sexual harassment and workplace violation lawsuit on Friday, June 2, in LA Superior Court.
In the lawsuit, she alleges that two companies run by CEO Paul Stepanek, New Frequency Management and Stepanek Management, Oakenfold, and various "John Does" violated her employment rights.
According to the suit, Roe was hired by New Frequency in October 2022 and was assigned to work as a personal assistant to Oakenfold for $20 an hour.
Roe worked out of the home of the Grammy-nominated DJ who has remixed the music of several big-name artists, including U2, Madonna, Britney Spears and the Rolling Stones.
She is suing for damages over $25,000 for the management companies assigning her to be Oakenfold's personal assistant.
On her first day, she claims that the DJ exposed himself and masturbated in front of her on four separate occasions — once inside her own car.
After reporting the incident to her management team, Roe said that she was asked to sign a nondisclosure agreement. She was allegedly prevented from returning to work when she did not sign and was supposedly told that she to be fired if she refused.
The lawsuit says that Roe eventually signed the NDA "under duress" and was reassigned so that she wouldn't have to be around Oakenfold. However, the hired assistant claimed that her hours were reduced and that she was eventually laid off in March 2023 for what the filing called "a lack of work."
The lawsuit states, "Defendants terminated Plaintiff not for any legitimate reason, but in retaliation for Plaintiff's complaints about the aforementioned sexual harassment, in violation of the law."
