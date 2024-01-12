Hillary Clinton Slammed For Failing to 'Loosen Up' During Columbia University Class
Former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton was criticized by a Columbia University student who took her new class and ended the semester feeling dissatisfied with the course, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Student Laalitya Acharya detailed her thoughts on the course in a brutally honest TikTok video.
Clinton's course, Inside the Situation Room, was taught alongside the dean Keren Yarhi-Milo of Columbia's School of International and Public Affairs. The Fall 2023 semester was the first time the course was offered — and Acharya described having high hopes for learning from Barack Obama's former secretary of state.
Unfortunately for Acharya, the experience fell short of expectations.
"There was kind of the divide between the students and the professors," Acharya began her review of the course.
"So, Hillary Clinton and Dean Yarhi-Milo were co-teaching the class and I’d hoped that over the course of the semester, they would start to loosen up a little bit.. We’d get to know more about both of them as individuals and really be able to have more of a professor/student relationship rather than just having them talk at us."
"This however wasn't the case and pretty much for the entire semester it felt very much like a one-sided speaking engagement where they were just talking at us, talking at us, talking at us," the Columbia student continued, adding "and at the end we got [a] 20 minutes of Q&A and that was it."
Acharya noted the experience was "definitely frustrating" because "a big part of why we were in the class was to understand more about like decision making, why people made the decisions they did."
The student also pointed out flaws that she thought Professor Clinton made at the co-instructing of the course.
Acharya said that "Hillary Clinton didn't really bring up any examples or any instances or insights that she hasn't already mentioned in her book or in published articles."
The student acknowledged that given the nature of Secretary Clinton's work, "is classified and she can't exactly be out here like telling us all about it" but nonetheless hoped she would share "more unique insights" as well as "vulnerability" on her past decisions and current events.
The student noted that Clinton is no longer in public office and thus able to be more flexible with her opinions shared, "rather than her almost basically reciting passages from her book word for word during lecture."
"Over the course of the semester though I feel like Hillary Clinton became more of a politician than she was at the beginning," the student added.
Acharya wrote in the video's caption, "I don't regret the class — but there are definitely places for improvement so we can actually get more from the course."