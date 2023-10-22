'Brainwashed': Donald Trump Claims Hillary Clinton is 'Brainwashing' Voters to Support Joe Biden in New 2024 Campaign Ad
Donald Trump recently claimed that Hillary Clinton is “brainwashing” American voters to support Joe Biden in next year’s presidential election, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come just days after Clinton proposed a “formal deprogramming of cult members” who support the former president, Trump released a new 2024 campaign ad that targeted his 2016 rival.
The startling video started off with a line of voters being “brainwashed” and blindfolded as the former secretary of state celebrated Biden’s policy choices since taking office in January 2021.
The Trump campaign ad then cut to a clip of Biden struggling to walk up a set of stairs to Air Force One while also trashing the current president’s economic agenda, Bidenomics.
“But there’s one small problem. Working Americans aren’t idiots,” the campaign ad’s narrator said. “And they know who is on their side.”
A clip of the former president-turned-2024 GOP frontrunner was then overlaid across the screen in which Trump promised that he “has your back” during a previous campaign rally.
“To American workers watching their take-home pay shrink and watching inflation destroy their family and their lives, to all of you, I have your back,” the embattled ex-president proclaimed in the clip.
The entire campaign ad was posted to Trump’s Truth Social account on Saturday with the caption: “BRAINWASHED.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trump’s startling new campaign ad was posted just days after Clinton came under fire for a series of comments regarding the former president’s supporters.
The defeated 2016 Democratic presidential candidate compared Trump’s MAGA supporters to “cult members” and seemed to propose a “formal deprogramming” during an interview with CNN earlier this month.
“There wasn’t this little tail of extremism wagging the dog of the Republican Party as it is today, and sadly, so many of those extremists, those MAGA extremists, take their marching orders from Donald Trump, who has no credibility left by any measure,” Clinton said.
“You know, because at some point, you know, maybe there needs to be a formal deprogramming of the cult members,” she continued. “But something needs to happen.”
Trump’s 2024 campaign team fired out an email shortly after in response to Clinton’s controversial comments.
“President Trump has said countless times that they are only coming after him because he stands in their way from coming after you — and Hillary Clinton just confirmed that to be true,” a spokeswoman for Make America Great Again Inc. charged.
“Tens of millions of Americans will reject the Democrat Party’s re-education camp agenda in November 2024 when we make Donald Trump the 47th President of the United States,” the email added.
According to the latest polls, President Biden and former President Trump remain neck-and-neck in the race for the 2024 White House.