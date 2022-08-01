Chris Cuomo Accuser Slams ‘Tone-Deaf’ TV Comeback, Writes ‘Phony’ Former CNN Star Is ‘Same Old Arrogant Misogynistic Proud Member Of The Old Boy’s Club’

A former ABC executive producer who sensationally claimed Chris Cuomo grabbed her butt in front of her husband and co-workers has launched a blistering attack on his “arrogant” decision to return to the airwaves on NewsNation, Radar has exclusively learned.

Shelley Ross is the woman who in September of last year publicly accused the ex-CNN prime-time personality of sexually harassing her 16 years ago in a New York Times op-ed.