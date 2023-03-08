Another Bravo Betrayal: 'Southern Charm' Star Austen Kroll Hooked Up With Best Friend Shep Rose's Ex Taylor Ann Green
Another Bravo scandal is brewing — and it has nothing to do with Vanderpump Rules. RadarOnline.com has learned that Southern Charm star Austen Kroll hooked up with Shep Rose's ex-girlfriend Taylor Ann Green.
The betrayal went down months ago "at the start" of the new season.
Austen's best bud dated Taylor for two years before ending their romance in July. The web gets even more twisted because Austen was recently seeing Taylor's good friend Olivia Flowers. The two were together for six months.
Austen and Taylor are reportedly trying to downplay their hookup with the cast and crew.
The pair tried “to say they only made out" when their castmates discovered the tryst, an insider told Page Six. The source also said Austen and Taylor's cover gets blown as the season continues, teasing, “it gets revealed to be more than that.”
We hear Taylor will be in the Southern Charm spotlight this season.
“[Season 9] is gonna be about her,” the source shared, claiming she had a full-blown meltdown at a cast party, where she was “screaming and crying and yelling in front of all the guests."
When it comes to Shep's feelings about the situation, the reality star said to be “fine" and is even defending his ex and best friend's actions.
- Gizelle Bryant & Robyn Dixon Fight Back After Eminem Accused 'RHOP' Stars Of Ripping Off His ‘Shady’ Trademark
- Kim Zolciak’s Financial Woes Revealed: Ex-'RHOA' Star Ordered To Pay American Express $215K Over Credit Card Debt
- Braunwyn Windham-Burke Sparks Engagement Rumors With Girlfriend Jennifer Spinner After New Year 'Promise'
As for Olivia, "she’s had bigger issues to deal with,” the source shared, referencing her brother's sudden death last month. RadarOnline.com has also learned that none of the female cast members want to get involved in the mess.
“The girls don’t f--- with her (Taylor) because they know she’s crazy and will do anything to climb the ladder,” the source said.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Bravo for comment.
This isn't the only complicated love triangle Bravo has faced recently. As this outlet reported, Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval's 8-month affair with costar Raquel Leviss was exposed last week after his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, discovered an inappropriate FaceTime video of Leviss on his phone.
We're told when Ariana confronted Sandoval, he folded like a cheap suit. Sources revealed Sandoval is "in love" with Leviss and wants to make their relationship work.
Meanwhile, Raquel fired off legal letters to her cast, warning them against sharing the FaceTime footage, which she claimed was "illegally" recorded without her consent. She also filed a restraining order against Scheana Shay after alleging her costar "physically assaulted" her. After including the injury photos in her request, the judge granted the order. Scheana must stay 100 yards away from Raquel — which could make filming tricky.