Report Of Kathryn Dennis' Encounter With Police After Alleged Hit-and-Run Incident Doesn't Exist, State Police Claim
The South Carolina Highway Patrol claims it does not have any documents related to Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis and the encounter she had with investigators following a hit-and-run outside an elementary school, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
The admission comes after RadarOnline.com filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking all documents detailing what occurred after Dennis was stopped, questioned, and photographed by a trooper who took a series of forensic pictures of her vehicle immediately after the October 20 incident.
Capt. Sonny Collins, of the state’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) said in the email statement that RadarOnline.com received all the documents regarding the case.
Courtney S. Wiles, the FOIA manager for DPS told RadarOnline.com she “found no records pursuant” to the Dennis traffic stop.
As we previously reported, Dennis became the subject of the investigation when her vehicle recklessly barreled down the street and grazed Berkeley County Sheriff’s Deputy Michelle Ward who working as a crossing guard outside the Whitesville Elementary School in Moncks Coroner.
The deputy, who injured her hand and foot in the 7:30 a.m. incident, managed to get a partial license plate of the gray Ford Bronco that was eventually traced back to the troubled Bravolebrity.
Ward, 40, described the driver as a “white female with dirty blonde hair.”
Dennis was labeled a “suspect” according to documents we obtained from the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, but the Highway Patrol report only lists her as the owner of the vehicle with the driver “unknown.”
Ward told RadarOnline.com she’s getting the cold shoulder from her fellow officers with the state.
“I don’t know if it’s because she’s a local celebrity or actress or it’s because of the family that she is connected to or if it’s just they don’t want to,” Ward said. “I don’t know if they just feel that they don’t have enough – I don’t know. I would like to know why just for my own sanity to know why they haven’t done anything.”
Collins did not respond when asked where Dennis was stopped and questioned or why the vehicle, which was photographed fleeing the scene by a witness, was not impounded as part of the investigation.