Report Of Kathryn Dennis' Encounter With Police After Alleged Hit-and-Run Incident Doesn't Exist, State Police Claim

The South Carolina Highway Patrol claims it does not have any documents related to Southern Charm star Kathryn Dennis and the encounter she had with investigators following a hit-and-run outside an elementary school, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The admission comes after RadarOnline.com filed a Freedom of Information Act request seeking all documents detailing what occurred after Dennis was stopped, questioned, and photographed by a trooper who took a series of forensic pictures of her vehicle immediately after the October 20 incident.

Capt. Sonny Collins, of the state’s Department of Public Safety (DPS) said in the email statement that RadarOnline.com received all the documents regarding the case.