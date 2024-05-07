Newsmax Host Questions if Kristi Noem's Book Editor Was ‘Liberal Plant’ Who Added Controversial Puppy-killing Story Into Memoir
Newsmax host Eric Bolling recently asked Kristi Noem if her book editor was a “liberal plant” who added several controversial stories into the GOP governor’s new memoir, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Noem faced backlash for two stories included in her new book, the South Dakota governor appeared on Bolling’s show The Balance on Monday to discuss the stories and the subsequent controversy.
One story included Noem’s decision to kill her 14-month-old puppy, Cricket, 20 years ago. The second story included Noem’s claim that she met North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un during a visit to China in 2014.
“I’ve also written a couple of books and I know how the process works,” Bolling said during his interview with the GOP politician on Monday. “You write some chapters; you don’t write the whole book at once.”
“You write a chapter or two, you send it to the editors, and they edit, they read it, they add, they subtract, and here’s my question,” he continued. “The editor, the editor, was she possibly a plant? A liberal plant?”
“Because I’m not sure either one of these stories – the dog story, the North Korea story – seems like the Kristi Noem I know.”
But Noem dismissed Bolling’s questioning and admitted that she “wrote this book” and “takes the responsibility for what’s in it.” She also insisted that “it’s a great book” and “hopes everybody reads it and buys it.”
“No, the buck always stops with me. I take my own full responsibility,” Noem replied on Monday night. “I wrote this book and I take the responsibility for what’s in it.”
“It’s a great book,” she continued. “I hope everybody reads it and buys it. It’s available tomorrow.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Noem’s Newsmax interview on Monday came days after portions of her new memoir – No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward – were released to the public.
The South Dakota governor faced backlash after one segment of No Going Back detailed her decision to kill her family dog after the dog killed a neighbor’s chickens 20 years ago.
“I hated that dog,” Noem wrote in No Going Back. “At that moment, I realized I had to put her down.”
“It was not a pleasant job,” she continued, “but it had to be done.”
Noem suffered additional backlash after she claimed to have met North Korea dictator Kim Jong Un during a visit to China back in 2014.
“I remember when I met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un,” she wrote in another part of No Going Back. “I’m sure he underestimated me, having no clue about my experience staring down little tyrants (I’d been a children’s pastor, after all).”
Several sources pointed out how it was “nearly impossible” that Noem met with the North Korean dictator during her visit to China ten years ago – particularly because Kim Jong Un never left North Korea between 2011 and 2018.
Noem refused to clarify the Kim Jong Un story during another interview with Fox News on Monday.
“I don’t have conversations about my conversations with world leaders,” she said.