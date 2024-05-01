Your tip
Stephen Colbert Ridicules 'Psycho' Kristi Noem for Killing Her 14-month-old Puppy: 'Why Did Cricket Need to Kick It?'

stephen colbert psycho kristi noem kill month old puppy cricket
Source: MEGA

Stephen Colbert ridiculed South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem this week after she admitted to killing her 14-month-old puppy.

By:

May 1 2024, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Stephen Colbert ridiculed South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem this week after she admitted to shooting and killing her 14-month-old puppy, RadarOnline.com can report.

In the latest development to come after Noem admitted to shooting her puppy, Cricket, after the dog attacked a neighbor’s chickens, Colbert mocked the GOP governor during a new episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

stephen colbert psycho kristi noem kill month old puppy cricket
Source: MEGA

Colbert mocked the GOP governor during a new episode of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."

“No, no, bad psycho governor, no, sit down, bad, stay, stay away from dogs,” Colbert quipped as he sprayed the camera with a spray bottle during Monday night’s episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“Look I know it sounds terrible, but it's much worse,” he continued. “Why did Cricket need to kick it?”

Colbert mocked Noem further for including the puppy incident in her new book, No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward.

“But who among us hasn't seen a dog running through the fields, not a care in the world, and thought: You deserve to die,” the late-night talk show host sneered.

stephen colbert psycho kristi noem kill month old puppy cricket
Source: MEGA

"I know it sounds terrible, but it's much worse."

He also joked that Noem’s new book read “less like a political memoir” and “more like the scrolled manifesto of a guy whose neighbors said: He just kind of kept to himself.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Colbert’s monologue on Monday night came just days after Governor Noem admitted that she killed her puppy, Cricket, after the 14-month-old dog attacked and killed a neighbor’s chickens.

Noem recounted the shocking incident in her new book, No Going Back.

“I hated that dog,” Noem wrote in No Going Back. “At that moment, I realized I had to put her down.”

stephen colbert psycho kristi noem kill month old puppy cricket
Source: MEGA

Governor Noem admitted that she killed her puppy, Cricket, after the 14-month-old dog attacked and killed a neighbor’s chickens.

“It was not a pleasant job, but it had to be done,” the South Dakota governor continued. “And after it was over, I realized another unpleasant job needed to be done.”

Noem also recounted how she later killed her goat because the goat was “disgusting,” “nasty,” and “mean.”

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Although the GOP politician later acknowledged that it was a “painful decision” to kill her puppy, she also justified the decision and claimed that it was not illegal under South Dakota law.

“I can understand why some people are upset about a 20-year-old story of Cricket, one of the working dogs at our ranch,” Noem tweeted after she faced backlash over the weekend.

stephen colbert psycho kristi noem kill month old puppy cricket
Source: MEGA

“I hated that dog,” Noem wrote. “At that moment, I realized I had to put her down.”

“The book is filled with many honest stories of my life, good and bad days, challenges, painful decisions, and lessons learned,” the governor continued. “The fact is, South Dakota law states that dogs who attack and kill livestock can be put down."

“Given that Cricket had shown aggressive behavior toward people by biting them, I decided what I did,” Noem concluded.

Colbert was far from the first person to throw shade at Noem for killing a puppy.

Senator Mitt Romney also scolded Noem this week for her decision to kill Cricket 20 years ago.

stephen colbert psycho kristi noem kill month old puppy cricket
Source: MEGA

Senator Mitt Romney also scolded Noem this week for her decision to kill Cricket 20 years ago.

“I cannot imagine circumstances that would lead one to take one’s dog to a gravel pit, particularly an 11-month-old, and shoot it,” Romney said on Tuesday.

“Other people may have a different point of view,” Romney added.

