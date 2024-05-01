'I Didn't Shoot My Dog': Mitt Romney Scolds Kristi Noem for Shooting Her 14-month-old Puppy
Senator Mitt Romney recently scolded South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem for killing her 14-month-old puppy, RadarOnline.com can report.
In the latest development to come after Noem admitted to shooting her puppy, Cricket, after the dog attacked a neighbor’s chickens, Romney admonished the South Dakota governor.
Romney also contrasted Noem’s puppy scandal with his own scandal from back in 1983. The Utah senator once drove for 12 hours with his dog, Seamus, on top of the car.
“I didn’t eat my dog. I didn’t shoot my dog. I loved my dog and my dog loved me,” Romney said on Tuesday. “I cannot imagine circumstances that would lead one to take one’s dog to a gravel pit, particularly an 11-month-old, and shoot it.”
“Other people may have a different point of view,” the retiring GOP senator added.
According to Mediaite, Romney was most likely throwing shade at Barack Obama when the senator said that he “didn’t eat [his] dog.” Obama was once accused of eating dog meat as a child in Indonesia.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Noem recently admitted that she shot her puppy, Cricket, to death after the 14-month-old dog attacked and killed a neighbor’s chickens.
Noem shared the incident in her new book, No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward.
“I hated that dog,” Noem wrote. “At that moment, I realized I had to put her down.”
“It was not a pleasant job, but it had to be done,” the GOP governor continued. “And after it was over, I realized another unpleasant job needed to be done.”
Noem then described how she went on to kill her goat because the animal was “disgusting,” “nasty,” and “mean.”
The GOP governor later justified her decision to kill her puppy. She acknowledged that it was a “painful decision” but not illegal under South Dakota law.
“I can understand why some people are upset about a 20-year-old story of Cricket, one of the working dogs at our ranch, in my upcoming book — No Going Back,” Noem tweeted over the weekend.
“The book is filled with many honest stories of my life, good and bad days, challenges, painful decisions, and lessons learned,” she continued. “The fact is, South Dakota law states that dogs who attack and kill livestock can be put down."
“Given that Cricket had shown aggressive behavior toward people by biting them,” she concluded, “I decided what I did.”
According to Republican insiders, Noem ruined her chances of becoming Donald Trump’s 2024 vice president running mate because of the puppy scandal.
While Noem argued that her decision to kill Cricket proved that she was a strong leader, many voters were understandably turned off by the incident.
“She was already unlikely to be picked as VP, but had a shot,” one insider close to Trump’s 2024 campaign shared. “After this, it’s just impossible.”