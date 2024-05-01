Romney also contrasted Noem’s puppy scandal with his own scandal from back in 1983. The Utah senator once drove for 12 hours with his dog, Seamus, on top of the car.

“I didn’t eat my dog. I didn’t shoot my dog. I loved my dog and my dog loved me,” Romney said on Tuesday. “I cannot imagine circumstances that would lead one to take one’s dog to a gravel pit, particularly an 11-month-old, and shoot it.”