'I Hated That Dog': Trump's Rumored Running Mate Kristi Noem Admits She Fatally Shot Her 'Less Than Worthless' Puppy
Donald Trump’s rumored running mate, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, recently detailed how she killed her own “less than worthless” puppy and a “disgusting” goat, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In a shocking development to come as ex-President Trump eyes partners to run alongside him for the 2024 White House in November, Governor Noem penned a new nonfiction book titled No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward.
According to the Guardian, it was in Noem’s new No Going Back book that she recounted killing her puppy and goat with a gun after the poor animals misbehaved. Noem reportedly killed her puppy, Cricket, after the dog attacked her neighbor’s chickens.
“I hated that dog,” Noem wrote in her new book. She also called Cricket “untrainable,” “dangerous,” and “less than worthless.”
“At that moment,” the South Dakota governor wrote further, “I realized I had to put her down.”
Trump’s rumored vice president pick then described how she led her puppy to a gravel pit where she ultimately shot Cricket dead.
“It was not a pleasant job, but it had to be done,” Noem acknowledged in No Going Back. “And after it was over, I realized another unpleasant job needed to be done.”
Noem then explained her decision to slaughter her unnamed goat – an animal whom she described as “disgusting,” “nasty,” and “mean.”
According to Noem, she “dragged [the goat] to a gravel pit” and unloaded another shell into the poor animal. But the goat did not die from the sole gunshot, and Noem said that she was forced to grab another shell before she “hurried back to the gravel pit and put him down.”
“Hey, where’s Cricket?” the governor’s daughter reportedly asked shortly after Noem killed the family’s puppy and goat.
“I guess if I were a better politician I wouldn’t tell the story here,” Noem concluded in that section of her new book.
Meanwhile, Governor Noem decided to double down on her decision to kill Cricket and her goat shortly after reports of the shocking incident made headlines this week.
Noem described the animals’ deaths as “tough decisions” and then admitted how she recently killed three horses who had been with her family for “over 25 years.”
“We love animals,” Noem said in a statement after the Guardian reported on the startling parts of her new book, “but tough decisions like this happen all the time on a farm.”
“Sadly,” she continued, “we just had to put down three horses a few weeks ago that had been in our family for 25 years.”