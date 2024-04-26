'I Hated That Dog': Trump's Rumored Running Mate Kristi Noem Admits She Fatally Shot Her 'Less Than Worthless' Puppy

Donald Trump’s rumored running mate, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, recently detailed how she killed her own “less than worthless” puppy and a “disgusting” goat, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come as ex-President Trump eyes partners to run alongside him for the 2024 White House in November, Governor Noem penned a new nonfiction book titled No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward.