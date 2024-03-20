Kellyanne Conway Pushes Trump to Pick 'Person of Color' as 2024 Running Mate — Predicts ‘Monster Gains' Among Hispanic Voters in November
Kellyanne Conway recently pushed Donald Trump to pick a “person of color” as his 2024 vice president running mate, RadarOnline.com has learned. She also predicted “monster gains” for Trump among Hispanic voters come November.
In the latest development to come as this year’s election cycle kicks into high gear, Conway appeared as a guest on the Fox News program Outnumbered on Wednesday afternoon.
The show’s co-hosts cited a poll from last month that showed ex-President Trump leading President Joe Biden by a surprising six points among Hispanic voters.
But while President Biden beat Trump among Hispanic voters back in 2020, Conway argued that several new issues might reverse that trend and push more Hispanic voters to support Trump come the general election in less than eight months.
“Look, every way you look at it, Hispanics have so many reasons to dump Biden,” Trump’s former senior counselor charged on Wednesday. “Harris. The main one is the border.”
“How cynical of an entire Democratic Party to believe that in the nine years since Donald Trump elevated into international consciousness his view on illegal immigration,” she continued, “the Democrats still think that attacking Donald Trump on the border is going to get them Hispanic votes.”
Conway also cited religion, the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the improving economy as reasons why Biden might lose the Hispanic vote to Trump later this year.
“Hispanics are also upset that [the Democrats] are hostile to religion, that they masked up their kids and kept them home for the better part of two school years, [and] the economic upward mobility that is being lost to them,” she argued.
Conway concluded her Fox News appearance on Wednesday by predicting “monster gains” for Trump among Hispanic voters in November – before pushing Trump to pick a “person of color” as his vice president running mate.
“So I think that Donald Trump’s going to have monster gains among Hispanics,” Conway concluded, “and I think it’s part of why he should pick a person of color as his VP.”
- Trump's Ex-White House Advisor Kellyanne Conway Says Tim Scott Ticks 'A Lot of the Boxes' for VP
- Steve Bannon Predicts 'Big Fight' Over Trump's Running Mate: 'They're Going to Try to Force Nikki on the Ticket'
- Trump's Ex-White House Advisor Kellyanne Conway Says Tim Scott Ticks 'A Lot of the Boxes' for VP
As RadarOnline.com reported, Conway previously touted South Carolina Senator Tim Scott as a possible vice president pick to run alongside Trump for the 2024 White House.
Trump’s former advisor acknowledged that Senator Scott “checks a lot of the boxes” when it comes to choosing a potential 2024 running mate.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
She also suggested that Scott would help Trump “unlock” several voting demographics previously believed to be “locked” by Biden and the Democrats.
"I think that Tim Scott checks a lot of the boxes,” Conway said during another Fox News appearance last month. “Somebody who dropped out of the race and is actively campaigning for President Trump, but who will eat into this notion that the Democrats have a lock on African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, union households.”
"Almost anyone that President Trump is considering and would consider as a serious running mate can absolutely beat Kamala Harris in a debate," Conway added last month.
Trump is expected to announce his vice president running mate pick either at or shortly after the 2024 Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin in July.