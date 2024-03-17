Donald Trump Promises a 'Bloodbath' for the Country If He Doesn't Win Against Joe Biden in 2024, Vows 100% Tariff on Mexican Cars
Former President Donald Trump issued a stark warning during a recent rally in Dayton, Ohio, where he claimed there would be a "bloodbath" for the country if he does not win against President Joe Biden in the upcoming general election, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Republican nominee's speech touched on various topics, including his stance on foreign automobile manufacturing and the potential implementation of tariffs.
During his address to supporters, Trump highlighted his concerns about the state of the U.S. automobile industry, particularly criticizing the influence of foreign countries like Mexico and China.
The ex-president emphasized his intention to impose a significant tariff on cars manufactured in Mexico and sold in the United States if he were to be reelected in 2024.
In a direct message to President Xi Jinping of China, Trump stated, "If you’re listening, President XI, those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now, and you think you’re going to get that, you’re going to not hire Americans and you’re going to sell the cars as now we’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those guys if I get elected."
Trump went on to express a more ominous tone, warning of potential chaos if he is not successful in the upcoming elections. He stated, "Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — That’s going to be the least of it. It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country."
The former President's speech has sparked discussions and reactions across the political spectrum, with experts analyzing the implications of his statements and their potential impact on the current political landscape.
The reference to a "bloodbath" in the context of the elections has raised concerns about the level of polarization and potential unrest that could arise in the event of a disputed outcome in the upcoming presidential race.
Film director Rob Reiner took to X, formerly known as Twitter, where he wrote, "Trump continually calls the Insurrectionists hostages and celebrates them with the National Anthem. He says if he loses the election, there will be a bloodbath. America, wake the f--- up!"
Another user commented under his post, writing, "Trump threatening violence at his rallies has become the norm. Since he’s the former president, it must be okay to threaten people who disagree with your views."
Ron Filipkowski of The Meidas Touch spoke out against those who pointed out that Trump meant a "bloodbath" for car manufacturing. He wrote, "If they asked MAGA cultists leaving the Trump rally yesterday what they thought he meant when he said 'if I lose there will be a bloodbath in this country,' how many of them would say he was talking about the auto industry? He knows exactly what he’s doing and how they hear him."