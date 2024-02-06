Trump's Ex-White House Advisor Kellyanne Conway Says Tim Scott Ticks 'A Lot of the Boxes' for VP

"I think that Tim Scott checks a lot of the boxes, somebody who dropped out of the race and is actively campaigning for President Trump, but who will eat into this notion that the Democrats have a lock on African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, union households," she said.

"Senator Scott is very articulate when it comes to the issue of abortion. He seems to be able to explain how the other side is extreme and what it means to be pro-life in 2024."

In a New York Times op-ed published Monday, she suggested Scott for VP in addition to Trump's former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, claiming they could all be worthy running mates for the 2024 hopeful.