Trump's Ex-White House Advisor Kellyanne Conway Says Tim Scott Ticks 'A Lot of the Boxes' for VP
Donald Trump's 2016 campaign manager, Kellyanne Conway, threw some names into the hat for the GOP frontunner's VP pick, RadarOnline.com has learned, enthusiastically pitching Senator Tim Scott for a potential while claiming he ticks "a lot of the boxes."
On Monday, she explained that Trump is spoilt for choice when it comes to selecting a vice president. "Almost anyone that President Trump is considering and would consider as a serious running mate can absolutely beat Kamala Harris in a debate," Conway said during an appearance on Fox News, citing the current VP's dipping popularity in recent polls.
"I think that Tim Scott checks a lot of the boxes, somebody who dropped out of the race and is actively campaigning for President Trump, but who will eat into this notion that the Democrats have a lock on African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans, union households," she said.
"Senator Scott is very articulate when it comes to the issue of abortion. He seems to be able to explain how the other side is extreme and what it means to be pro-life in 2024."
In a New York Times op-ed published Monday, she suggested Scott for VP in addition to Trump's former secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, and Senator Marco Rubio of Florida, claiming they could all be worthy running mates for the 2024 hopeful.
She also pointed out there are "plenty of qualified, compelling women" for Trump to consider, adding how the most popular suggestion she hears is to "pick a woman."
Admitting that she believes it would likely attract a new demographic of voters, Conway noted "a woman is more likely to vote for someone who shares her values and vision than her gender."
As for those ladies who fit the bill, she mentioned Senator Katie Britt of Alabama, Representative Elise Stefanik of New York, and Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas.
"Elise Stefanik, I think, is actively auditioning for the role of VP," Conway said during the interview.
During his New Hampshire victory party, Scott was beaming as he stood alongside Trump.
While giving remarks, Trump said that Scott "must really hate" GOP rival Nikki Haley considering the former South Carolina governor appointed Scott to his Senate seat in 2013.
Scott stepped up to the microphone and shouted, "I just love you!"
Trump also recently showed his support for Scott after rumors swirled about his engagement. The View co-host Sunny Hostin made headlines when she said he proposed because "no other vice president has been unmarried."
"Everybody knows him and today was a big story — the biggest story out there. He's engaged to be married," Trump said. "We never thought this was going to happen, what's going on?"
"A very, very fine person," Trump continued, praising Scott as one of the "most respected people in all of Washington."