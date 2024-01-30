Senator Tim Scott Defends 'Love' for Trump After 'Vile' Comments, Says Liberals Are 'Most Racist' in America
Senator Tim Scott went on a tirade about the "bigotry that comes from the far radical left" after being shamed for gleefully endorsing Donald Trump amid speculation he is angling for a spot next to the GOP frontrunner, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Fox host Sean Hannity asked about the "repulsive" critiques Scott was facing when he interviewed the politician preceded by Pat Toomey on Friday, explaining, "There seems to be open season on one group, conservative African-Americans."
Both agreed they were "sick and tired of it."
Scott was notably among the supporters who stood behind Trump after he took the lead in the New Hampshire primary.
While speaking before the crowd, Trump pointed out that Scott endorsed him over rival Nikki Haley even though she formerly appointed him to the U.S. Senate in 2012.
"You must really hate her," Trump quipped before Scott chimed in, "I just love you!"
After playing various clips of media personalities taking aim at Scott, including one of The View co-host Ana Navarro saying he was smiling like a Cheshire cat behind Trump and civil rights leader Rev Al Sharpton calling his behavior around Trump "humiliating," Hannity asked for his opinion on the remarks.
"Absolutely, they are vile and disgusting comments coming from the far-left. Sean, the most racist in the country are liberals," Scott said during his appearance on Hannity.
"The bigotry that comes from the far radical left, it's just normal these days. Why? Because they're trying not just to attack me, but they're trying to make sure that any other minority who will think for themselves and consider the GOP, they want to send a message to every single one of them: Step out of line and we'll attack you too."
He said that "intimidation" tactic would not work on him. "And to every single African-American, Hispanic, millennial, anybody in the majority population or minority population, if you believe in conservatism, stand up and be counted."
"If you want to make America the greatest nation on God's green earth, step into the fire, because we have to save this nation," Scott continued. "We better save it right now, because the radical left, they're so afraid of people like me, people like you, Sean, thinking for ourselves, speaking out, and speaking the truth, that they will do anything they possibly can to silence the truth."
Scott said he believed his critics are threatened by him and by people who think like him before going into a tirade about the negative impact of Biden economics.