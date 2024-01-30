Senator Tim Scott Defends 'Love' for Trump After 'Vile' Comments, Says Liberals Are 'Most Racist' in America

Senator Tim Scott went on a tirade about the "bigotry that comes from the far radical left" after being shamed for gleefully endorsing Donald Trump amid speculation he is angling for a spot next to the GOP frontrunner, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Fox host Sean Hannity asked about the "repulsive" critiques Scott was facing when he interviewed the politician preceded by Pat Toomey on Friday, explaining, "There seems to be open season on one group, conservative African-Americans."

Both agreed they were "sick and tired of it."