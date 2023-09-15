Home > Scandals > Donald Trump Exposed: Married South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem Involved in Alleged Years-long Secret Affair With Trump Advisor Corey Lewandowski Source: MEGA South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and former Donald Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski’s secret years-long affair was exposed this week. By: Connor Surmonte Sep. 15 2023, Published 11:08 a.m. ET

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and former Donald Trump advisor Corey Lewandowski’s secret alleged years-long affair was exposed this week, RadarOnline.com can confirm. In a shocking development to come two years after the pair were first romantically linked in 2021, Daily Mail published a bombshell report on Friday morning that confirmed Noem and Lewandowski’s “clandestine” affair.

Source: MEGA Daily Mail published a bombshell report on Friday morning that confirmed Noem and Lewandowski’s “clandestine” affair.

According to the outlet, sources confirmed that the married South Dakota governor and former Trump advisor have been engaged in a secret affair for several years. Noem, who was a longtime advocate for strong "family values," has been married to her husband Bryon since 1992.

Lewandowski has been married to his wife Alison – a 9/11 widow – since 2005. According to the sources who spoke to Daily Mail this week, Noem and Lewandowski have been secretly carrying out their affair since as early as 2019.

Source: MEGA Sources confirmed that the married South Dakota governor and former Trump advisor have been engaged in a secret affair since at least 2019.

Evidence of the affair allegedly included numerous trips the now-exposed couple took together over the past few years, flights on private planes provided by Republican donors, and numerous stays at luxury resorts. Other witnesses reportedly observed the couple's intimacy firsthand and noted their flirtatious behavior and physical affection.

Although Noem and Lewandowski did not deny the affair when confronted by Daily Mail, the South Dakota governor issued a statement that criticized the timing of the damning exposé. “This is so predictable that you would attack Governor Noem less than a week after she endorsed Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States,” the Republican governor’s spokesman, Ian Fury, said.

Source: MEGA Although Noem and Lewandowski did not deny the affair when confronted by Daily Mail, the South Dakota governor issued a statement that criticized the timing of the damning exposé.

Lewandowski reportedly did not respond to the outlet's requests for comment. The affair between Noem and Lewandowski has since sparked controversy within the Republican party – particularly because Trump was allegedly eyeing Noem as his 2024 running mate.

One GOP lawmaker described Lewandowski's lobbying for Noem's inclusion on Trump's 2024 ticket as “audacious” due to the pair’s extramarital relationship. “He may not be very smart, but it takes big balls to lobby to have your mistress named one of the most powerful people in the country,” the unnamed GOP operative said.

Source: MEGA Noem’s exposed affair this week came in the wake of other allegations of infidelity involving Lewandowski.

Noem's reputation as a “rising star” in the GOP has been marred by the new affair scandal, according to sources. The governor, who was previously known for her emphasis on "traditional marriage" and "family values," is now apparently in a “complicated situation” that some Republicans believe will “undermine” her political future and ambitions.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Noem’s alleged affair this week came in the wake of other allegations of infidelity involving Lewandowski. The former Trump advisor was previously accused of having an affair with former Trump campaign press secretary Hope Hicks, as well as a sexual assault accusation by singer Joy Villa. The incident with Villa ultimately resulted in Lewandowski being fired from Trump's super PAC.

