REVEALED: Kamala Harris' Secret Service Agent Removed From Duty Sued City of Dallas for $1 Million Over Alleged Gender Discrimination

A woman on Kamala Harris' Secret Service team was suspended this week and once sued the city of Dallas, Texas, for alleged gender discrimination and wrongful termination, RadarOnline.com can confirm after reviewing court documents going back to 2016.

Michelle Herczeg, 43, reportedly got into a physical fight with fellow agents at the Washington, D.C.-area Andrews Air Force Base on Monday morning, before the vice president touched down on her way to Wisconsin.

When she arrived as part of the detail for Harris' trip, the agent "began displaying behavior" that her "colleagues found distressing," Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi told The Washington Examiner, which did not name Herczeg.