REVEALED: Kamala Harris' Secret Service Agent Removed From Duty Sued City of Dallas for $1 Million Over Alleged Gender Discrimination
A woman on Kamala Harris' Secret Service team was suspended this week and once sued the city of Dallas, Texas, for alleged gender discrimination and wrongful termination, RadarOnline.com can confirm after reviewing court documents going back to 2016.
Michelle Herczeg, 43, reportedly got into a physical fight with fellow agents at the Washington, D.C.-area Andrews Air Force Base on Monday morning, before the vice president touched down on her way to Wisconsin.
When she arrived as part of the detail for Harris' trip, the agent "began displaying behavior" that her "colleagues found distressing," Secret Service Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi told The Washington Examiner, which did not name Herczeg.
The newspaper reported that the agent was handcuffed after becoming "aggressive with other agents." Guglielmi said the agent was "removed" from her assignment and medical personnel were called to the scene.
RealClearPolitics identified Herczeg by name and reported that she was taken off duty after "physically attacking the commanding agent in charge and other agents trying to subdue her."
Herczeg was armed but did not draw her weapon, and colleagues disarmed her after she allegedly "tackled" and "assaulted" a senior agent, the report said.
The outlet spoke with a Secret Service spokesperson and other unnamed sources from the agency, who said Herczeg was acting erratically.
The insiders said she was mumbling to herself, hiding behind curtains, and throwing objects at her colleagues, who she said were "going to burn in hell and needed to listen to God."
They also said she snatched a shift leader's phone and deleted several apps.
Before joining the Secret Service, Herczeg was a member of the Dallas Police Department. She started in 2008 and rose to senior corporal in 2015.
According to court documents, Herczeg filed a lawsuit against the city of Dallas in December 2016, claiming she "suffered discrimination and retaliation because of her gender" in a "hostile work environment."
The $1 million suit also alleged sexual harassment, wrongful termination based on gender, and aiding and abetting discrimination.
Herczeg claimed her coworkers retaliated after she reported an assault by a senior officer, and that she was "targeted for being a female officer and treated less favorably."
Her case was ultimately dismissed and she also lost an appeal because a judge said she "did not challenge all independent grounds on which the trial court may have dismissed her case."
Before her time as a police officer, she was in the Air Force for eight years, according to Daily Mail. She graduated in the top five percent of her class at the police academy and trained to become a drug recognition expert.