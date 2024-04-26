Melania Trump Comforted by Hope Hicks and Sarah Sanders During Karen McDougal Affair Rumors, Says Aide

Stephanie Grisham, the former first lady's ex-spokesperson, clarified that she was kept in the dark about any financial arrangements related to the rumors surrounding McDougal and the National Enquirer.

"Funny, they'd call me a lot to find out how MT was reacting to all the Clifford/McDougal news, but didn't bother to share any of this info w me," Grisham wrote on X.

“A couple of times I came close to telling Mrs. Trump about the president's behavior. I thought that if she would say one little word to him about it, she could make it stop. But I could never bring myself to say anything,” Grisham wrote in her book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The White House, adding she ultimately decided against telling the former FLOTUS. “Maybe it wasn't my place or any of my business.”