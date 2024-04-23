Donald Trump's Alleged Mistress Karen McDougal Received 'Dancing With the Stars' Offer Shortly Before Ex-Prez's Friend David Pecker Paid $150k for Her Story
Donald Trump’s alleged mistress, Karen McDougal, reportedly received an offer to appear on Dancing with the Stars shortly before National Enquirer publisher David Pecker paid $150,000 for the exclusive rights to her story, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the latest development to come after Trump appeared in court for day six of his criminal hush money trial on Tuesday, it was revealed that McDougal was allegedly offered a role on DWTS back in 2016.
According to Pecker, McDougal was offered the role shortly before he paid the former Playboy model $150,000 to “catch and kill” the story about her purported ten-month affair with Trump.
“Pecker said that Trump called him about McDougal and asked what the publishing executive thought,” NBC News reported during the former National Enquirer publisher’s testimony on Tuesday.
“Pecker told Trump that McDougal had an offer from ABC’s Dancing with the Stars,” the outlet added.
It is currently unclear why McDougal did not take the alleged offer to appear on DWTS back in 2016.
If Pecker’s testimony was true, the former Playboy model and alleged Trump mistress would have likely appeared on the show’s 23rd season if she had accepted the DWTS offer.
McDougal did not appear in the 23rd season of DWTS, nor any of the other nine seasons aired since 2016.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Pecker was the first witness to testify in Trump’s criminal hush money trial when the former American Media Inc. CEO took the witness stand on Monday.
Pecker testified for roughly 30 minutes before court was adjourned on Monday, and he returned to the witness stand on Tuesday to continue his testimony.
Aside from his claim regarding McDougal’s alleged DWTS offer, Pecker also explained how he and the National Enquirer ultimately obtained the exclusive rights to McDougal’s story for $150,000 in August 2016.
According to Pecker, he was the one who suggested to Trump that the National Enquirer pay McDougal for the exclusive rights to the story.
McDougal alleged that she shared a sexual relationship with Trump for roughly ten months between 2006 and 2007.
Flash forward to the 2016 presidential election cycle, and Trump was allegedly concerned that McDougal would make her allegations public and expose the pair’s suspected extramarital affair – as Trump was married to his third wife, Melania Trump, when his and McDougal’s alleged ten-month tryst was underway in 2006 and 2007.
McDougal ultimately signed an agreement with Pecker’s American Media Inc. in August 2016 that officially gave the publication the rights to the story of her alleged affair with Trump in exchange for $150,000.
McDougal was also reportedly given a regular column on wellness in American Media Inc.’s various publications, as well as the opportunity to appear on two magazine covers.
"Anytime you do something like this, it always comes out,” Trump reportedly told Pecker shortly before American Media Inc. purchased McDougal’s story in August 2016, according to Pecker.