Donald Trump's Alleged Mistress Karen McDougal Received 'Dancing With the Stars' Offer Shortly Before Ex-Prez's Friend David Pecker Paid $150k for Her Story

Donald Trump’s alleged mistress, Karen McDougal, reportedly received an offer to appear on Dancing with the Stars shortly before National Enquirer publisher David Pecker paid $150,000 for the exclusive rights to her story, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after Trump appeared in court for day six of his criminal hush money trial on Tuesday, it was revealed that McDougal was allegedly offered a role on DWTS back in 2016.