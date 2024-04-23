Wynonna Judd's Daughter Still Holed Up in Jail 18 Days Post-Arrest After Revealing Country Star Won't Take Her Calls
Grace Kelley, the troubled daughter of country sensation Wynonna Judd, is still in police custody more than two weeks after her April 5 arrest, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
Jail records viewed by this outlet indicate that Kelley, 27, remains holed up at Elmore County Jail following charges of indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations.
She was later hit with an additional charge of soliciting prostitution on April 11 for allegedly exposing her "breasts and lower body" on a busy highway.
Kelley had been "begging for money" outside a Murphy Oil and Walmart when she was approached by officers, according to a police report obtained by RadarOnline.com.
Police said she had a neon green sign that read "Ride 4 a Ride." They said she was told to leave the area, but one hour later, they got a call from a Circle K employee.
Officers tracked down Kelley who refused to cooperate and "began yelling" at an officer. "She was dressed inappropriately, with a short skirt, cut up the front, a pink bra with her bare breasts exposed, the skirt was cut up to the crotch in several areas," per the police report.
After allegedly not listening to police orders, "[Kelley] was told she was under arrest at which point she passively resisted the officer. She sat down on the roadside edge," it was claimed.
The officers later ID'd her and discovered that she had several outstanding warrants throughout Tennessee, noting they would not extradite out of state.
Kelley, who is currently being held on a $2,500 cash bail, offered up her side of the story from behind bars, denying that she was dressed indecently or guilty of any wrongdoing.
"I was wearing a bra, ok? On top of my bra I had on a sports bra. On top of that, I had on a T-shirt," Judd's daughter told the New York Post, claiming she was simply looking for a ride.
"On my bottoms, I was wearing a skirt and I had panties on, not a thong, actual underwear. No nipple was shown. No vagina was shown. Nothing was exposed," Kelley added.
Speaking of her charges, she said, "Cause of who my family is, it's either a blessing or a curse, it's almost like they're trying to throw the book at me."
Kelley said she hasn't received a single call from her famous mother, actress aunt Ashley Judd, or her brother Elijah.
"My mom, she thinks I'm on drugs, right? She wants me to go to rehab. But when I came to jail, I took a drug test, and I passed it. I'm not on drugs. My mom won't listen to me, she won't believe me. She thinks I'm out here doing crazy s—," Kelley said.
Kelley, the daughter of Judd and businessman Arch Kelley III, welcomed a daughter of her own, Kaliyah Chanel, in March 2022.
As we previously reported, Kelley has a long history of run-ins with authorities.
Back in 2016, she was arrested for possession of meth. Two years later, Kelley was sentenced to eight years in prison for violating her probation, following which she was granted parole and released in November 2019, but was arrested again in August 2021.
Kelley got out of jail in Dec. 2022 and was locked up another time in May 2023 on charges of violating an order of protection and restraining order and violating parole before she was released again last October.