Wynonna Judd's Daughter Still Holed Up in Jail 18 Days Post-Arrest After Revealing Country Star Won't Take Her Calls

She was later hit with an additional charge of soliciting prostitution on April 11 for allegedly exposing her "breasts and lower body" on a busy highway.

Kelley had been "begging for money" outside a Murphy Oil and Walmart when she was approached by officers, according to a police report obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Police said she had a neon green sign that read "Ride 4 a Ride." They said she was told to leave the area, but one hour later, they got a call from a Circle K employee.