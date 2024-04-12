Wynonna Judd's Daughter Hit With Prostitution Charges After Holding Up 'Ride for a Ride' Sign While Naked on Alabama Highway
Grace Pauline Kelley, the daughter of country music star Wynonna Judd, was arrested on prostitution charges after allegedly exposing herself on a busy Alabama highway, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The 27-year-old was reportedly flaunting a “Ride for a Ride” sign after a suspected drug-induced frenzy on April 5th in Millbrook, Alabama. She was charged with indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations.
According to the New York Post, Kelley's erratic behavior began when she was spotted near a Walmart in Millbrook, scantily clad and arguing with police officers about the legality of her actions.
Despite being given the chance to leave peacefully, she later caused a disturbance at a Circle K gas station, claiming she had been robbed. When the police were called, Kelley fled the scene only to be found shortly after on another highway, still exposing herself with the provocative sign.
Police Chief PK Johnson expressed concerns about Kelley's state of undress and behavior. He stated, "When she made contact with our officers, she argued with them about the legality of what she was doing. And that it was not illegal for her to offer herself in exchange for rides."
"She was not appropriately dressed," he told the Daily Mail. "She didn’t have the things covered that needed to be covered. And she was holding the ‘Ride for a Ride’ sign while she was in that state and with drivers going by, displaying herself."
The police chief continued claiming that Kelly "became irate" and refused to identify herself or cooperate with cops. "She might not have had drugs on her at the time she was arrested, but if you look at the booking photo, but it hadn’t been long."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Kelley’s face appears swollen and bruised in her booking photo, with her right eye nearly shut from the inflammation.
It's still unclear what Kelly was doing on the Alabama highway. Her last listed address was in Franklin, Tennessee, where her mother lives with her third husband, Scott Moser.
Judd reportedly hasn't spoken with her daughter since her most recent arrest. Instead, a representative for the family has been in contact with the court concerning Kelley’s condition, and only her father, businessman Arch Kelley III, has spoken with the police.
“I have dealt with parents in this situation who don’t have the means that these people do. But I don’t think it’s as much about as, what are they going to do? Sometimes it’s about what have they already done to help,” Johnson told the outlet.
“I got the feeling in talking with him, and this is just my opinion, that they’ve tried to help her and to no avail to this point," he continued. "There have probably been many attempts on their part to get this young lady help.”
Judd reportedly feels “distraught and powerless” over her struggling daughter but is prepared to take custody of Kelley’s daughter, Kaliyah, should she be sent back to jail.