Wynonna Judd's Daughter Hit With Prostitution Charges After Holding Up 'Ride for a Ride' Sign While Naked on Alabama Highway

The 27-year-old was reportedly flaunting a “Ride for a Ride” sign after a suspected drug-induced frenzy on April 5th in Millbrook, Alabama. She was charged with indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations.

According to the New York Post, Kelley's erratic behavior began when she was spotted near a Walmart in Millbrook, scantily clad and arguing with police officers about the legality of her actions.

Despite being given the chance to leave peacefully, she later caused a disturbance at a Circle K gas station, claiming she had been robbed. When the police were called, Kelley fled the scene only to be found shortly after on another highway, still exposing herself with the provocative sign.