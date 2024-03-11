8 Men Claim They Were Drugged, Kidnapped at Atlanta Bars Before Bank Accounts Were Depleted
Eight men believe they may have been targeted while enjoying a night out in Atlanta between November 2021 and February 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned, each detailing how they felt drugged shortly before their cell phones were used to transfer money via payment apps.
The young men described feeling "funny" or "dizzy" during their respective outings at bars in Buckhead and one of them said he even lost consciousness before being robbed, according to a shocking report following conversations with six and police reports filed by the two others.
Five of the alleged victims recalled being driven around by strangers in Atlanta in unfamiliar cars while drifting in and out of consciousness.
It wasn't until later they noticed thousands of dollars had been wiped from their accounts using Venmo, Zelle, Apple Cash, PayPal, and CashApp. Plus, there were fraudulent credit card purchases.
Four local hotspots were cited as the locations where the alleged crimes took place.
A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department told NBC that six of the men reported the crimes to law enforcement and the cases remain open.
Chandler Rebel, 24, claimed he was robbed of $13k in Aug. 2022, noting he remembered ordering drinks for friends and then awoke in a vehicle while being restrained by an unknown person.
"I just remember everything was black in there, trying to scream, but it was like a hand was over me, forcing more of that substance down my mouth," he alleged.
Hours later, Rebel woke up puking blood in a gas station miles away from the bar.
Another man named Chris, who opted to keep his last name under wraps, said he believed something had been slipped into his beverage before he awoke slumped over in the backseat of an unknown car and $13,500 had been stolen from his account.
Two of them said that on the mornings after the encounters, they woke up with debit cards and phones that didn't belong to them.
Chris said the "decoy phone" made him believe it was a "super organized" effort. "There is a system in play," he speculated.
Police are investigating each of the cases, and fortunately for most of the young men, they were able to recoup most of the money that was stolen from them; however, some were unable to recover their iCloud accounts and no longer have access to years of photos and videos they cherish.