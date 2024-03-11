8 Men Claim They Were Drugged, Kidnapped at Atlanta Bars Before Bank Accounts Were Depleted

Eight men believe they may have been targeted while enjoying a night out in Atlanta between November 2021 and February 2024, RadarOnline.com has learned, each detailing how they felt drugged shortly before their cell phones were used to transfer money via payment apps.

The young men described feeling "funny" or "dizzy" during their respective outings at bars in Buckhead and one of them said he even lost consciousness before being robbed, according to a shocking report following conversations with six and police reports filed by the two others.