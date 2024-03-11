Honolulu Dad Accused of Stabbing His Wife and 3 Kids to Death Before Killing Himself in Hawaii’s ‘Most Deadly Crime' in 25 Years: Report
A man from Honolulu was accused of stabbing his wife and three children to death before taking his own life in what police have called Hawaii’s “most deadly crime” in 25 years, RadarOnline.com can report.
The harrowing incident reportedly unfolded sometime around 9 AM on Sunday when police in the city’s Manoa district received a call about a possible domestic incident taking place inside the family’s home.
Responding officers reportedly found all five members of the unnamed family dead from stab wounds upon arriving at the scene – including the 46-year-old husband, his 48-year-old wife, the couple’s 17 and 10-year-old daughters, and their 12-year-old son.
"Based on the evidence found at the scene and the investigation thus far, it appears that the adult male killed the female and the juveniles with a knife that was recovered from the scene,” Honolulu Police Department Lieutenant Deena Thoemmes said at a news conference on Sunday.
"These don't appear to be random acts,” she continued. “The motive is still under investigation.”
Lieutenant Thoemmes also noted that the suspected murder-suicide marked Hawaii’s “most deadly crime” since seven victims were shot dead at a Xerox Corporation building 25 years ago.
A Xerox Corporation employee named Bryan Koji Uyesugi shot and killed seven of his co-workers during that shocking incident back on November 2, 1999.
Meanwhile, Honolulu Police Department Chief Arthur "Joe" Logan revealed that officers were first called to the family’s home at approximately 8:30 AM.
The officers reportedly spoke to someone inside the home before leaving the premises. They returned 30 minutes later following a second call, at which point they discovered the harrowing murder scene.
"So really they didn't have enough information to make entry into the dwelling until we came back at 9 AM and spoke to another witness who provided more information," Chief Logan explained during a press conference.
"This doesn't happen in Hawaii very often,” he added.
Chief Logan and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi expressed their deepest condolences to the family and the Honolulu community following the devastating incident.
"I’d like to give our heartfelt condolences to the families,” the Honolulu police chief said. “It's unfortunate and very sad."
“This inexplicable tragedy has deeply shaken our community,” Mayor Blangiardi echoed. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the families and friends grappling with this profound loss.”
The Honolulu Police Department first announced that they were investigating the incident as a murder in a tweet published on Sunday afternoon.
“HPD investigators are at a Manoa residence where multiple deceased persons were found,” the department wrote just before 5 PM. “Witnesses report that there was an argument in the home early this morning.”
“Murder investigations have been initiated,” the department continued. “Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.”
Investigators later confirmed that the suspected murderer was among the five family members found dead inside the home.
The identities of the deceased family are expected to be released in a report from the medical examiner's office in the coming days, according to police.