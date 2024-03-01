'Not a Typical Accident': Death of Mitch McConnell's Sister-in-Law Under 'Criminal Investigation'

"The vehicle was completely submerged," according to a fire report. "The deputies were in the water standing on what they believed was the vehicle, trying to gain access to the possible victim inside the vehicle."

A two-person crew searched the pond's bank for other victims while deputies remained in the water, trying to extract Chao as paramedics arrived.

A tow truck was also on the scene to help out, but the chains could not reach the car from the pond's bank, fire Lt. Royce Penshorn said in the report.