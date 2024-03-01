'Not a Typical Accident': Death of Mitch McConnell's Sister-in-Law Under 'Criminal Investigation'
The shocking death of Foremost Group CEO Angela Chao, sister-in-law to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, is under "criminal investigation" due to the bizarre circumstances.
RadarOnline.com can confirm that Chao was found dead on Feb. 11 after being pulled out of a Tesla that had gone into a pond on a private ranch in Johnson City, Texas.
"This incident was not a typical accident," the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a newly revealed letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. "Although the preliminary investigation indicated this was an unfortunate accident, the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this accident as a criminal matter until they have sufficient evidence to rule out criminal activity."
The sheriff's office noted that 911 logs, audio, and video evidence will not yet be released as authorities investigate what happened to Angela, who formerly served on the board of the Bank of China and as a director of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation.
"The vehicle was completely submerged," according to a fire report. "The deputies were in the water standing on what they believed was the vehicle, trying to gain access to the possible victim inside the vehicle."
A two-person crew searched the pond's bank for other victims while deputies remained in the water, trying to extract Chao as paramedics arrived.
A tow truck was also on the scene to help out, but the chains could not reach the car from the pond's bank, fire Lt. Royce Penshorn said in the report.
Once the rescue team reached Angela, it was sadly too late. Although officials "successfully extricated from the vehicle and brought to shore," she tragically did not make it.
The sheriff's office announced that "EMS attempted emergency measures on Ms. Chao but she succumbed from being under the water."
Angela's sibling is Elaine Chao, the longtime wife of McConnell. Angela was married to billionaire Jim Breyer.
"This has been a particularly difficult time for my family," McConnell recently said on the Senate floor. "We tragically lost Elaine's younger sister Angela, just a few weeks ago."
"When you lose a loved one, particularly at a young age, there's a certain introspection that accompanies the grieving process."