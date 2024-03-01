Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Mitch McConnell

'Not a Typical Accident': Death of Mitch McConnell's Sister-in-Law Under 'Criminal Investigation'

mitch mcconnell sister in law death angela chao pp
Source: mega

The shocking death of Foremost Group CEO Angela Chao is under "criminal investigation."

By:

Mar. 1 2024, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

The shocking death of Foremost Group CEO Angela Chao, sister-in-law to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, is under "criminal investigation" due to the bizarre circumstances.

RadarOnline.com can confirm that Chao was found dead on Feb. 11 after being pulled out of a Tesla that had gone into a pond on a private ranch in Johnson City, Texas.

Article continues below advertisement
mitch mcconnell sister in law death elaine chao mega
Source: mega

Elaine Chao's sister was found dead on Feb. 11 after being pulled out of a Tesla that had gone into a pond on a private ranch in Johnson City, Texas.

"This incident was not a typical accident," the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a newly revealed letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. "Although the preliminary investigation indicated this was an unfortunate accident, the Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this accident as a criminal matter until they have sufficient evidence to rule out criminal activity."

The sheriff's office noted that 911 logs, audio, and video evidence will not yet be released as authorities investigate what happened to Angela, who formerly served on the board of the Bank of China and as a director of the China State Shipbuilding Corporation.

Article continues below advertisement
mitch mcconnell sister in law death angela chao mega
Source: mega

"This has been a particularly difficult time for my family," McConnell recently said on the Senate floor.

"The vehicle was completely submerged," according to a fire report. "The deputies were in the water standing on what they believed was the vehicle, trying to gain access to the possible victim inside the vehicle."

A two-person crew searched the pond's bank for other victims while deputies remained in the water, trying to extract Chao as paramedics arrived.

A tow truck was also on the scene to help out, but the chains could not reach the car from the pond's bank, fire Lt. Royce Penshorn said in the report.

Article continues below advertisement
mitch mcconnell sister in law death angela chao mega
Source: mega

The sheriff's office noted that 911 logs, audio and video evidence will not yet be released while authorities investigate what happened to Angela.

MORE ON:
Mitch McConnell

Once the rescue team reached Angela, it was sadly too late. Although officials "successfully extricated from the vehicle and brought to shore," she tragically did not make it.

The sheriff's office announced that "EMS attempted emergency measures on Ms. Chao but she succumbed from being under the water."

Article continues below advertisement
mitch mcconnell sister in law death
Source: google maps

"This incident was not a typical accident," the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a newly revealed letter to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Angela's sibling is Elaine Chao, the longtime wife of McConnell. Angela was married to billionaire Jim Breyer.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Article continues below advertisement

"This has been a particularly difficult time for my family," McConnell recently said on the Senate floor. "We tragically lost Elaine's younger sister Angela, just a few weeks ago."

"When you lose a loved one, particularly at a young age, there's a certain introspection that accompanies the grieving process."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.