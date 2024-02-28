mitch mcconnell dodges question about endorsing donald trump

During a press conference, McConnell was confronted about his reluctance to endorse Trump, who is seen as the "likely nominee."

A reporter asked McConnell, "Over the weekend, Senator [John] Thune came out and he endorsed Trump. The other lieutenants have endorsed Trump. Why are you holding out in endorsing the likely nominee?"

McConnell responded to the query by stating, "I don't have any announcement about that today," quickly shifting to the next question.