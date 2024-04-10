Wynonna Judd's Troubled Daughter Stuck Behind Bars Nearly a Week After Indecent Exposure Arrest

Country star Wynonna Judd's daughter Grace Kelley remains behind bars five days after her arrest on misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and obstructing government operations, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

The troubled 27-year-old was booked into the Elmore County Jail in Alabama on Friday, April 5, at 5:05 PM and is still stuck there as of April 10, a Public Information Officer [PIO] told us.