Wynonna Judd's Troubled Daughter Stuck Behind Bars Nearly a Week After Indecent Exposure Arrest
Country star Wynonna Judd's daughter Grace Kelley remains behind bars five days after her arrest on misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure and obstructing government operations, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The troubled 27-year-old was booked into the Elmore County Jail in Alabama on Friday, April 5, at 5:05 PM and is still stuck there as of April 10, a Public Information Officer [PIO] told us.
Nobody has posted bail, this outlet has learned, after it was revealed that her bond was set at $1,000 upon being taken into custody. Kelley's first court date is tomorrow.
The 27-year-old had a run-in with cops after she allegedly exposed her breasts and lower body at the busy intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook. Officers claimed that she refused to identify herself when she was arrested and sat down on the roadside before she was cuffed.
Kelley has been behind bars before, including in 2018 when she was sentenced to eight years in prison for violating probation for which she was ultimately released early.
"Grace was given an eight year sentence for scheduled two drugs (meth) in June of 2016 and another four year sentence for evading arrest in July 2016. Her sentence doesn't set to expire until August 2025," a PIO for West Tennessee State Penitentiary told Us Weekly at the time.
Kelley, a mom herself, welcomed a daughter in March 2022 while on a temporary leave of absence from jail.
A source close to the family has since revealed that Kelley's famous mother has been "very distraught" since her daughter's arrest and has been "working so hard to reestablish her relationship with Grace" in recent months, according to Daily Mail.
Judd and her ex-husband, Arch Kelley, are parents of Grace and 23-year-old son Elijah.
"She feels like there is nothing she can do anymore and she is powerless," the source said about the country singer. "Whenever Grace gets back on track, she falls right off track again and it is a pattern that has no end."
The insider noted there has been a silver lining giving the performer hope. "Grace giving Wynonna a granddaughter weeks before [her own mother] Naomi took her life was the best thing that could have happened because she has been able to channel her pain into love," they said.
According to the tipster, "Wynonna is prepared to take care of [her granddaughter] if Grace goes back to prison again but is praying that this won't happen."