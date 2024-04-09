Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Wynonna Judd

PICTURED: Wynonna Judd's Troubled Daughter Poses for Mugshot, Remains in Custody After Arrest for Indecent Exposure

wynonna judd daughter mugshot pp
Source: mega

Kelley's bond has been set at $1,000 and her first court date is scheduled for this week on April 11.

By:

Apr. 9 2024, Published 4:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Country singer Wynonna Judd's troubled daughter, Grace Kelley, has found herself in hot water following a recent arrest in Alabama on two misdemeanor charges.

Kelley, 27, remains in custody at the Elmore County Jail, RadarOnline.com has learned, after being cuffed on charges of indecent exposure and obstructing government operations.

Article continues below advertisement
wynonna judd
Source: mega

Wynonna's daughter remains in custody at the Elmore County Jail after being cuffed on charges of indecent exposure and obstructing government operations.

Grace is one of two kids that Wynonna shares with her first husband Arch Kelley III. The former couple, who split in 1998, are also parents to son Elijah.

The "No One Else on Earth" hitmaker's youngest child is accused of exposing her breasts and lower body at the intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook last Friday, according to documents. She was arrested on April 5 and booked at 5:05 PM, jail records showed.

Kelley's bond has been set at $1,000 and her first court date is scheduled for this week on April 11. She can be seen in a newly revealed mugshot, displaying her face tattoo in striped attire.

Article continues below advertisement
grace pauline kelley mug
Source: mega

Kelley can be seen in a newly revealed mugshot, displaying her face tattoo and what appear to be injuries while clad in striped attire.

Article continues below advertisement

Officers on the scene claimed that she would not identify herself and instead just sat down on the roadside on the day of her arrest, refusing to comply when they went to apprehend her following the incident.

Kelley was previously arrested on drug charges back in 2016, later pleading guilty to meth manufacturing, delivery, sale and possession with intent in May 2017, for which she served time.

Due to violating her probation, she was sentenced in 2018 to eight years at West Tennessee State Penitentiary. Although her sentence was set to expire in August 2025, Kelley was released early in 2019 and granted parole for the sentence.

MORE ON:
Wynonna Judd
Article continues below advertisement
grace pauline kelley mug
Source: mega

Officers on the scene claimed that she would not identify herself and instead just sat down on the roadside on the day of her arrest, refusing to comply when they went to apprehend her following the incident.

Article continues below advertisement

Wynonna praised Kelley's determination and fortitude during a Feb. 2020 interview, calling her daughter "the strongest Judd woman."

Kelley has since faced more run-ins with police despite attempts to turn her life around after welcoming a daughter.

In 2022, the family was rocked by the tragic death of Kelley's grandmother, Naomi Judd. Wynonna rose to fame in the '80s alongside her mom, Naomi, as the country duo The Judds.

Article continues below advertisement
wynona judd
Source: mega

Grace is one of two kids that Wynonna shares with her first husband Arch Kelley III. The former couple, who split in 1998, are also parents to son Elijah.

Article continues below advertisement

The Grammy winner struggled with mental health issues before she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at her home in Tennessee. She was 76.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.

Naomi died one day before the chart-topping duo were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Wynonna accepted the honor on her mother's behalf.

"It's a strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed," she said at the time. "But though my heart is broken, I will continue to sing."

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.