PICTURED: Wynonna Judd's Troubled Daughter Poses for Mugshot, Remains in Custody After Arrest for Indecent Exposure
Country singer Wynonna Judd's troubled daughter, Grace Kelley, has found herself in hot water following a recent arrest in Alabama on two misdemeanor charges.
Kelley, 27, remains in custody at the Elmore County Jail, RadarOnline.com has learned, after being cuffed on charges of indecent exposure and obstructing government operations.
Grace is one of two kids that Wynonna shares with her first husband Arch Kelley III. The former couple, who split in 1998, are also parents to son Elijah.
The "No One Else on Earth" hitmaker's youngest child is accused of exposing her breasts and lower body at the intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook last Friday, according to documents. She was arrested on April 5 and booked at 5:05 PM, jail records showed.
Kelley's bond has been set at $1,000 and her first court date is scheduled for this week on April 11. She can be seen in a newly revealed mugshot, displaying her face tattoo in striped attire.
Officers on the scene claimed that she would not identify herself and instead just sat down on the roadside on the day of her arrest, refusing to comply when they went to apprehend her following the incident.
Kelley was previously arrested on drug charges back in 2016, later pleading guilty to meth manufacturing, delivery, sale and possession with intent in May 2017, for which she served time.
Due to violating her probation, she was sentenced in 2018 to eight years at West Tennessee State Penitentiary. Although her sentence was set to expire in August 2025, Kelley was released early in 2019 and granted parole for the sentence.
Wynonna praised Kelley's determination and fortitude during a Feb. 2020 interview, calling her daughter "the strongest Judd woman."
Kelley has since faced more run-ins with police despite attempts to turn her life around after welcoming a daughter.
In 2022, the family was rocked by the tragic death of Kelley's grandmother, Naomi Judd. Wynonna rose to fame in the '80s alongside her mom, Naomi, as the country duo The Judds.
The Grammy winner struggled with mental health issues before she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at her home in Tennessee. She was 76.
Naomi died one day before the chart-topping duo were set to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Wynonna accepted the honor on her mother's behalf.
"It's a strange dynamic to be this broken and this blessed," she said at the time. "But though my heart is broken, I will continue to sing."