PICTURED: Wynonna Judd's Troubled Daughter Poses for Mugshot, Remains in Custody After Arrest for Indecent Exposure

Grace is one of two kids that Wynonna shares with her first husband Arch Kelley III. The former couple, who split in 1998, are also parents to son Elijah.

The "No One Else on Earth" hitmaker's youngest child is accused of exposing her breasts and lower body at the intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook last Friday, according to documents. She was arrested on April 5 and booked at 5:05 PM, jail records showed.

Kelley's bond has been set at $1,000 and her first court date is scheduled for this week on April 11. She can be seen in a newly revealed mugshot, displaying her face tattoo in striped attire.